NHL

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Sportradar
 2 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Florida...

The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
24/7 Wall St.

The Average December Temperature in America’s Biggest Cities

While every year there is speculation about where in the U.S. there might be a white Christmas, increasingly in recent years expectations have been tempered with the realization that global warming is slowly changing what we’d consider “normal.” Temperatures could hit 70 degrees in Alaska in winter, or it could snow in Hawaii. The Hawaii […]
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
Four States Home Page

Where people in Missouri are moving to most

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson and Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Colts are hoping to stay in the AFC South race with a victory Saturday night at Arizona. But the loss of the 25-year-old Nelson, a three-time All-Pro, is a big blow.
Coordinator Frazier provides Bills calm, reassuring presence

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coordinator Leslie Frazier is credited for providing the Buffalo Bills a calm and reassuring voice even at the most troubling times. Such was the case in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in May 2020 when Frazier shared his personal experiences of growing up in Mississippi with a message of unity to a multiracial team at a time of unrest. Past and present players credit Frazier for his even-keel approach, which has been unwavering since he landed his first job in Philadelphia 23 years ago. It's why many believe the 62-year-old deserves another shot at being a head coach after a three-plus season stint in Minnesota from 2010-13.
WFT safety in fatal crash...More join list...UCLA postpones

DULLES, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a passenger in a car driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed when the vehicle slammed into several trees and rolled over. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the passenger — 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters of Las Vegas — died at a hospital after Thursday night’s crash along a road near Aldie, Virginia. A team statement says Everett was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. No charges were immediately filed.
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
Rams place OL Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams have placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles’ high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams’ 14 games this season. Los Angeles is tied with Arizona for the NFC West lead heading into Sunday’s game at Minnesota. The Rams have won three in a row.
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon has sprained knee, out 1-2 weeks

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is expected to miss a week or two with a sprained ligament in his left knee. Dedmon suffered the injury Thursday in Miami’s win over Detroit. It’s another blow to the Heat’s frontcourt depth. Dedmon, Bam Adebayo and Markieff Morris are all sidelined. Dedmon appeared to injure the knee as he planted for a shot near the rim. He tumbled to the floor in pain, writhing for a few moments before limping off.
