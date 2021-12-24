Dutch court jails man over pre-dawn gunfire at Saudi Embassy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in critical condition Wednesday night after dozens of shots are fired in a Lauderhill neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of NW 18 Court. The area has been blocked off for hours as detectives work to investigate. When police arrived on scene, they found a man inside of his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. Witnesses say the exchange took place between two vehicles. The people inside were firing shots back and forth at one another. “At some point, one of the cars that’s right behind me, the white...

