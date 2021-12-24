ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dutch court jails man over pre-dawn gunfire at Saudi Embassy

 1 day ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has imposed a four-year prison sentence on a 41-year-old man convicted of attempted murder for firing gunshots at...

The Independent

Man jailed for life over murder of millionaire hotelier and bid to kill mother

An aspiring artist has been jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 36 years in prison, for the “cruel and senseless” murder of aristocrat Sir Richard Sutton and paralysing his own mother.Thomas Schreiber was convicted following a three-week trial at Winchester Crown Court of killing the 83-year-old millionaire hotelier at his Dorset country estate on April 7, 2021, and the attempted murder of 66-year-old Anne Schreiber.The judge, Mr Justice Garnham, told the defendant: “Your actions have caused utter devastation in the Sutton and Schreiber families.He added: “You treated Sir Richard’s house and possessions as if they were your own.“You...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for shooting boy in Birmingham

A man has been jailed for 13 years for shooting a 15-year-old boy. West Midlands Police said Eoin Bailey, 28, from Handsworth, Birmingham, shot at the boy twice with an automatic pistol on the morning of 22 February 2020, before driving away. After a three-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Man Injured In Exchange Of Gunfire In Lauderhill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in critical condition Wednesday night after dozens of shots are fired in a Lauderhill neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of NW 18 Court. The area has been blocked off for hours as detectives work to investigate. When police arrived on scene, they found a man inside of his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  He was rushed to the hospital. Witnesses say the exchange took place between two vehicles.  The people inside were firing shots back and forth at one another. “At some point, one of the cars that’s right behind me, the white...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click2Houston.com

Man who exchanged gunfire with Houston police charged with assault

HOUSTON – A man who was shot by Houston police officers Friday during an exchange of gunfire is now facing charges. Marc Anthony Limon, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, according to the Houston Police Department. At around 2 p.m. on Dec....
HOUSTON, TX
starvedrock.media

Trial Postponed For Man Accused Of Exchanging Gunfire With Oglesby Police

A jury trial for a Michigan man accused of opening fire at two Oglesby police officers has been delayed. After undergoing a mental fitness exam earlier this year, 35-year-old Peter Bergsma was cleared fit to stand trial. However his December 8th trial date has been struck and he's now due back in court for a final pretrial hearing next Tuesday.
OGLESBY, IL
The Independent

Convicted terrorist given five-month sentence for attacking prison officer

A convicted terrorist who punched a prison officer, leaving him struggling to breathe, has been sentenced to an extra five months behind bars.Abdullah Ahmed Jama Farah, from Longsight, Manchester was jailed for seven years at the Old Bailey in 2016 after creating a communications hub to help extremists linked to the so-called Islamic State in Syria.Jama Farah appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday – his 26th birthday – via a video-link to Long Lartin high security jail near Evesham.The court heard Jama Farah was being returned to his cell in a segregation unit at Long Lartin when he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wizmnews.com

Dollar needs $100,000 to leave jail, after Holmen gunfire incident

A high cash bond has been set for the suspect in a Holmen drive-by shooting last weekend. La Crosse County Judge Scott Horne set the $100,000 bond on Tuesday for Wesley Dollar of Boscobel, accused of attempted murder for firing a gun into the wall of a house on Cliffview Drive.
HOLMEN, WI
The Independent

Sri Lanka cop fatally shoots 4 officers in former war zone

A policeman opened fire on a group of fellow officers in Sri Lanka, killing four of them and wounding three others, a police spokesman said Saturday.The shooting occurred Friday night inside a police station in the small town of Thirukkovil in eastern Sri Lanka, a police statement said. The town is located in the island’s former war zone, which has been largely peaceful since the civil war ended in 2009. The town is about 336 kilometers (208 miles) east of the capital Colombo The officer in charge of the police station was among the wounded who were rushed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire on a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the suspect engaged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Woman indicted for shooting, killing husband at party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
CBS Miami

Caught On Camera: Suspect Sought In Miramar Gas Station Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police are hoping you can recognize a suspect who was caught on camera during a gas station shooting. Surveillance cameras captured a person wearing a hood shooting at a person and then shooting at a car. It happened on December, 22, at 7:45 p.m. at the gas station located in the 7500 block of Pembroke Road. Police said an adult male victim was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in a black Infiniti 4-door sedan. The suspect approached the victim on foot and began firing several rounds without warning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported by Miramar Fire Rescue to Memorial Regional and was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
MIRAMAR, FL
Shropshire Star

Prisoner admits manslaughter of custody officer

Humphrey Burke, 28, kicked Lorraine Barwell, 54, in the head while she escorted him from court in July 2015. A prisoner has admitted killing a custody officer by kicking her in the head as she escorted him from court. Humphrey Burke, 28, had previously been mentally unfit to stand trial...
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed for Drive-by Shooting

Israel Aimon Wells, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he opened fire on a vehicle while traveling down Calhoun Road. Reports said that Well, a passenger in a vehicle, pulled out his gun and fired numerous times, striking the victim’s vehicle three times. The victim’s car had bullet holes in the front grill/bumper area and the passenger side door.
ROME, GA
MLive

Jackson man charged in beating of woman bound over to trial court

JACKSON, MI -- A man accused of severely beating a woman in Jackson will soon be entered into trial court. Joshua Nelson, 40, waived his right to a preliminary examination during a probable cause conference on Dec. 17, according to court records. He will be bound over to circuit court, with his next court date currently unscheduled.
JACKSON, MI
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed for Stalking Woman

Richard Franklin Kelley, 51 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he violated a court order to stay away from a woman who had taken a protective order against him. Police added that he was taken into custody at a location on Wallace Street. Kelley is charged with...
ROME, GA
The Independent

Man in court charged with murder over human remains found at industrial estate

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in Fife more than a year ago.The remains of Ean Coutts, 61, were discovered in the Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes on September 27 last year.David Barnes 31, from Fife, faced 29 charges when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, including murder, nine counts of theft and attempting to pervert the course of justice.He was also charged with theft by breaking into an ATM machine and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.Barnes made no plea to the charges.He has been remanded in custody for further examination and is due to reappear in court within the next eight days. Read More Sunak cuts short US trip for talks with business chiefs over Omicron crisisWilliam reveals his top Christmas film, song and traditionsLatest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas
PUBLIC SAFETY

