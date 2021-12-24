Shoppers avoid city centres on Christmas Eve, figures suggest
BBC
1 day ago
The number of Christmas Eve shoppers in city centre High Streets is down on last Friday, as more people chose to stay local or visit retail parks. Early data from Springboard showed central London shopper numbers fell 30.3% as the capital's high Omicron cases deterred visitors. City centres outside...
Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whereabouts this Christmas are currently unknown. The Queen has, however, canceled her traditional festive visit to Sandringham. Buckingham Palace aides labeled the decision a personal one, with Her Majesty taking a “precautionary approach” amid rising levels of the Omicron Covid variant.
In a time when budget supermarkets have never been more popular, Lidl and Aldi are stepping up their game this Christmas. The two supermarket chains have an array of offers on a wide range of products and provide a solution for those who may have spent a bit too much on their Boxing Day buffets.
Trader Joe’s opening hours over the Christmas holidays are essential knowledge for anyone wanting to buy last-minute supplies. So the moment you notice something missing from your holiday spread comes with a side of panic: Is the store even open right now?With shops operating under unusual hours over the Christmas period, it can be hard to know when and where to go for last-minute items.If something from the festive aisles of Trader Joe’s is on your list, have no fear – we’ve got the details you need in the 11th hour:Christmas Eve – open for reduced hoursYes, Trader Joe’s is...
UK authorities have brought in 67 people who were attempting to cross the English Channel on Christmas Day.Border Force agents took a group of people to Dover Kent in the early hours of Saturday, following an incident involving two small boats.French authorities also intercepted one boat on the same day. It is not known how many people were on the third boat.Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration, Tom Pursglove, said people should not be trying to cross the Channel, and instead should be claiming asylum in the first safe country they reach.He said the Government was reforming...
Every adult in Wales should be given £100 in vouchers to spend locally, according to a retailers' group. Many retailers are on a "knife edge" due to Covid restrictions, said Sara Jones, head of the the Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC). While pre-Christmas trade was welcome, Ms Jones said the...
Pubs, clubs and bars could be allowed to stay open into the early hours over next year’s bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee under government plans. Venues across England and Wales would be able to continue serving customers for an extra two hours to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the monarch’s reign under the draft order.
The Christmas lights are on along the nation’s busiest high street, but beneath their festive glow about a quarter of the outlets are either empty, or housing temporary shops. Alongside the shuttered stores and building sites on London’s Oxford Street are now at least a dozen shops selling confectionery,...
Londoners bought more than 112,000 homes outside the capital this year –in the biggest “great escape” from the capital since 2007 as the coronavirus pandemic drove people to seek more space to comfortably work from home. The number of homes bought by Londoners outside the capital increased...
Volunteers have been working through Christmas Day to bring festive cheer to people most in need.A number of initiatives aimed to provide a Christmas lunch as well as to help parents provide gifts for their children.Hundreds of toys were distributed by volunteers.At the People’s Kitchen in Belfast preparation work was under way from Christmas Eve to prepare hundreds of dinners.Kitchen team & volunteers getting ready for the hundreds of dinners tomorrow. Thanks to everyone this week for their time and support to allow us to reach hundreds of families and Individuals this Christmas. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/r7RFhWWvaN— The People's Kitchen Belfast...
Consumers are set to shop from home but spend more in the post-Christmas sales than in previous years in a reassuring sign for online retailers, a survey suggests.Bargain-hunters plan to spend an average of £247 each in the end-of-year sales, an increase of £85 on last year and £61 more than 2019, according to Barclaycard Payments, which processes nearly £1 in every £3 spent on credit and debit cards in the UK.However almost half (47%) of those polled believe inflation may affect how much they buy overall, with 49% of these shoppers intending to spend less than they usually would.While...
JACKSON, Miss. — Many shoppers were out around the metro on Christmas Eve getting last-minute gifts and food items for the holidays. Both last-minute gift shoppers and last-minute holiday meal shoppers report that shelves are nearly empty in some stores and groceries. "Everything. There’s nothing in store really," one...
Around 200 British Airways passengers from Costa Rica who were due back on Christmas Eve morning are now expected to touch down in the UK on Boxing Day afternoon.Flight BA2236 was due to leave San José for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December. Initially the passengers were told to expect a 90-minute delay on their overnight trip.But the Boeing 777 that was due to fly them suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention.Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson had been on honeymoon in Costa Rica, and set off from their Pacific coast resort expecting to return via Gatwick to...
Queuing in the cold to land the best bargains is a familiar Boxing Day routine for many. But shoppers will this morning find the doors of some of Britain’s biggest retailers firmly shut. John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Next and Argos, along with a host of supermarkets, have decided...
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s the night before Christmas but some shoppers say they are not done yet and they are hoping to get some last-minute deals. Sometimes, getting into the Christmas spirit is finding that perfect gift to give to a loved one. “I think it’s the hustle...
Pubs, clubs and bars could be allowed to stay open into the early hours over next year’s bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee under Government plans. Venues across England and Wales would be able to continue serving customers for an extra two hours to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the monarch’s reign under the draft order.
PITTSBURGH — Long lines of shoppers were wrapped around stores in Pittsburgh's Strip District on Friday, especially at Wholey's Fish Market. Watch the report from the Strip: Click the video player above. While some grocery stores are having a tough time keeping the shelves stocked, Jim Wholey said they...
A restaurant owner who has seen thousands of customers cancel their Christmas Eve bookings has said she has been left with a 'handful' of reservations on what should be her businesses' busiest week of the year. Natalie Isaac runs restaurant chain Bar 44 with her two brothers in Bristol, and...
Comments / 0