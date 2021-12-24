ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers avoid city centres on Christmas Eve, figures suggest

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Christmas Eve shoppers in city centre High Streets is down on last Friday, as more people chose to stay local or visit retail parks. Early data from Springboard showed central London shopper numbers fell 30.3% as the capital's high Omicron cases deterred visitors. City centres outside...

