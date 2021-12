Standing in front of a small crowd at Addition Financial Arena on the UCF campus on Feb. 15, Gus Malzahn introduced himself to Knight Nation as its next football coach, eight months removed from his former job at Auburn. An energized Malzahn shared his vision for the future of the program. “If the right guy ever got to UCF and would stay there and build it, everybody else would be in trouble,” ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO