Robin Morris passed away more than 20 years ago, but when Jean Fillion remembers her colleague, she finds it difficult to believe it’s been that long. “Robin was a long-term employee who left behind two small children. She left us too soon and too young. This annual donation is our way to recognize children and also honor her,” said Fillion, the office manager for the Springfield law firm of Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury & Murphy.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO