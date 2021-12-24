ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington activates QB Kyle Allen, 3 others off COVID list

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385MvG_0dVMcPza00

The Washington Football Team activated quarterback Kyle Allen and three other players off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday morning.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller, safety Kam Curl and linebacker Milo Eifler were also activated by Washington (6-8), which visits the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday night.

Allen appears poised to serve as the backup to Taylor Heinicke, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

With Heinicke and Allen sidelined, Washington turned to quarterback Garrett Gilbert to start on Tuesday in a 27-17 setback to the Philadelphia Eagles. Gilbert was signed off the New England Patriots’ practice squad last Friday.

Allen, 25, completed 4 of 9 passes for 53 yards in Washington’s 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Dec. 12.

Fuller, 26, has recorded 64 tackles, one interception and one sack in 13 games (all starts) this season.

Curl, 22, has 78 tackles and one fumble recovery in 13 games (11 starts) this season.

Eifler, 23, played on 15 special teams snaps during his NFL debut against the Cowboys on Dec. 12.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Taylor Heinicke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Browns K Chase Mclaughlin#Falcons Bills#Wr
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy