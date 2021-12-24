ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Past presents future threat for Johnson as investigations loom

By Jessica Elgot
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbhXD_0dVMcOM500
Boris Johnson Photograph: Reuters

There are three spectres haunting Boris Johnson as the prime minister spends a tense Christmas monitoring hospitalisation data in order to make a call on whether or not to cancel New Year’s Eve celebrations and place new restrictions on the country from January.

Cabinet Office sources have suggested there will now be no update before Christmas to the potential reopening of an investigation by Lord Geidt, the adviser on ministerial standards, into Johnson’s flat redecoration.

That will make it a hat-trick of potentially serious censures awaiting Johnson in the new year – firstly from Geidt, who is said to be considering his position, as well as from Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating Downing Street lockdown gatherings .

Related: Boris Johnson can ‘get away with things’ others can’t, says David Cameron

The third and potentially most serious is one by the parliamentary standards commissioner Kathryn Stone into Johnson’s donations to cover the refurbishment of his residence.

Geidt’s investigation, which he undertook in May, cleared Johnson of wrongdoing over a £52,000 donation to the Conservatives from the party donor Lord Brownlow to cover the costs of redecorating the No 11 flat he shares with his wife, Carrie, and their two children.

Geidt reported that Johnson told him “he knew nothing about such payments” until February 2021. However, WhatsApp messages that emerged during an Electoral Commission inquiry into the funding showed that Johnson had been in direct contact with Brownlow in November 2020.

Downing Street has said Johnson only knew Brownlow was handling the donations, rather than funding them.

Pressure is piling on Geidt from opposition parties and campaigners to make a call on whether to censure Johnson – or resign if there are grounds to believe he was misled.

Tom Brake, director of the campaign group Unlock Democracy, said the silence from Geidt could mean one of three things. “Either the PM has refused to allow Lord Geidt to open a fresh inquiry, or the PM is stonewalling him, or he has interviewed the PM and is waiting to publish his report. Whichever it is, the public deserves to know. Lord Geidt should confirm, without further delay, whether our PM subscribes to the Nolan principles of integrity, accountability, openness and honesty.”

default

The Liberal Democrat chief whip, Wendy Chamberlain, said Geidt’s position was becoming compromised. “We cannot allow another public servant to be dragged down by Johnson’s desire to cover up the avalanche of sleaze that is engulfing his government,” said Chamberlain.

Geidt is said to have asked Johnson for the WhatsApp messages exposed by the Electoral Commission. He is also said to have been frustrated by the emergence of the new material, with suggestions he could consider his position if he concludes he has been misled by the prime minister.

A resignation by Geidt would be a further embarrassment. Johnson’s previous ministerial standards adviser, Alex Allan, stood down in November 2020 after the prime minister ignored his findings that the home secretary, Priti Patel, had bullied staff.

Stone, who looks into standards breaches by MPs, has not yet made a call on whether to investigate Johnson. Stone said she would not investigate until the Electoral Commission had finalised its inquiries, but has now been urged by MPs to do so.

That could be the investigation that has the most serious implications for Johnson – Stone has sanction powers, including the ability to suspend an MP, which can lead to a recall petition and a potential byelection. Though highly unlikely to result in the prime minister losing his Uxbridge seat , it would at the very least add more fuel to backbenchers who believe Johnson could become an electoral liability.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Allan
Person
Wendy Chamberlain
Person
Priti Patel
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg cleared by sleaze probe over £6m in cheap loans

Tory frontbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has been cleared of breaking parliamentary rules over £6 million he received in cheap loans.Kathryn Stone, the independent parliamentary commissioner, announced the decision on Wednesday on parliament’s website, saying the full verdict will be published in “due course”.Last month, Ms Stone was tasked with investigating claims that the leader of the Commons had breached paragraph 14 of the MP’s Code of Conduct, which obliges politicians to declare their financial interests in an “open and frank” manner.Labour alleged the North East Somerset MP had fallen foul of this rule by not declaring millions of pounds in director’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Paralysed’ Boris Johnson shelves decision on tougher Covid restrictions for new year holiday

Boris Johnson has shelved a decision on tougher Covid restrictions for the new year holiday until after Christmas, prompting an accusation that he is “paralysed” by cabinet infighting.Time is running out to act before 2022 arrives after the prime minister stayed silent, even as daily UK infections topped 100,000 for the first time and the rest of the UK imposed crackdowns.The cabinet – whose approval is needed for new measures – is “not expected” to meet before Christmas and neither is a decision on the recall of parliament, The Independent understands.Next Wednesday is thought to be the last day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Is Boris Johnson facing a ‘dangerous moment’ as Tory leader?

Over the course of a week Boris Johnson has been forced to grapple with a series of self-inflicted wounds, including further interrogation over Christmas “gatherings” in No 10 during lockdown restrictions and the ramifications of a botched attempt to block Owen Paterson’s suspension from the Commons, which resulted in the North Shropshire by-election.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tories give Boris Johnson months to improve … or go

Rapidly rising prices and tax increases in the spring, followed by a drubbing for the Tories in May’s local elections, will mark the beginning of the end of Boris Johnson’s premiership, senior Conservative MPs now believe. After Johnson suffered a massive rebellion by his backbenchers over Covid rules...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Loom#Uk#Reuters#Cabinet Office#Conservatives#Whatsapp#Electoral Commission#Unlock Democracy
The Independent

Warning to Johnson after shock Tory by-election defeat

Boris Johnson has been warned he is in “last orders time” after the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Tory majority to win the North Shropshire by-election.Conservative support in the ultra-safe seat collapsed as the Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan sailed to victory by 5,925 votes, in another body blow to the Prime Minister’s battered authority.Opposition parties and Tory MPs were quick to seize on the result as a verdict on the performance of the Government, after weeks of damaging headlines over “sleaze” and reported partying in breach of Covid rules.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden acknowledged the voters had given the...
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

Amid scandals, UK PM Johnson faces major test in local election

WHITCHURCH, England (Reuters) – Voters went to the polls in a region of central England on Thursday to elect a new member of parliament in a test of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s authority after accusations of sleaze and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson’s Conservative Party...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Critics eye new blow to Johnson in sleaze-triggered North Shropshire by-election

The constituency was considered ultra-safe for the Tories, but bookmakers have put the Lib Dems favourite after a turbulent period. Boris Johnson will suffer another major blow to his authority if the Tories lose the ultra-safe seat of North Shropshire in a by-election triggered by Owen Paterson’s resignation. Voters...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Step forward Liz Truss – willing wicker woman for the Brexit bonfire

In The Wicker Man (Robin Hardy, 1973), the key to the sacrifice’s efficacy is that Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodwoodward, 1930), embraces victimhood willingly. And so Liz Truss climbs into her photo-op tank and trundles gladly toward the burning wicker effigy of the role of Chief Negotiator for Exiting the European Union Brexit (formerly Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union), and the poisoned post claims another scalp. Greater love hath no man.
U.K.
The Guardian

Johnson’s pig-headed reign approaches its tragicomic climax

There was a moment last year when Boris Johnson was reported to have gone awol (absent without leave) from governing the country in order to work on a book about Shakespeare. At the time, many commentators blamed his absence for a crucial delay in decision-making which contributed to thousands of avoidable, Covid-related deaths. Be that as it may, or was, he returned to the helm of state, brushed off many a criticism, and managed to persuade gullible members of the media and electorate that he possessed Teflon qualities and was invincible.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The Liberal Democrats are not interested in a progressive alliance

We’ve seen a lot of heated discussion over the past week about what lessons should be learnt from the Liberal Democrats’ stunning by-election win in North Shropshire. Conservative MP John Redwood claimed the result was due to public concerns about “taxes sandbagging the economy”. Others pinned it solely on Westminster “sleaze” and the revelations around “party-gate”. But in all of this speculation, we’ve not heard much about what the people of North Shropshire were actually saying on the ground.I visited several times during the by-election campaign. I spoke to people and listened to their concerns, alongside Lib Dem activists...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The Guardian

88K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy