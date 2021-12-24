Italy Votes to Ban Fur Farming and Shut Down Mink Farms
By Cristen Hemingway Jaynes
The Italian Senate has voted to approve an amendment to the budget law that will close the remaining ten mink farms in Italy within six months and ban fur farming throughout the country. The decision came about after talks with Humane Society International/Europe, which offered practical strategies in its...
Nueva Pescanova Group is set to open the first octopus farm in the world in 2023. Although details have remained a secret, the farm is expected to have a capacity to produce over 3,000 metric tons of octopus meat per year. While animal rights activists are against the new farm,...
Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
Up to 99 million animals a year are needlessly slaughtered without stunning, a study claims, as there is an oversupply for the UK’s religious meat market.A Conservative MP called on the government to ban exports of meat produced from animals that can still feel pain when they are killed.Stunning is carried out in slaughterhouses to render an animal insensible to pain, and campaigners have long argued that killing without it causes unacceptable suffering.Some religious leaders accept meat from stunned animals provided they can recover consciousness. Others refuse to accept it, resulting in hundreds of thousands of animals per week being killed while awake.The...
By growing just one crop species in a field at a time, monocultures enable farmers to use machinery, increasing the efficiency of activities like planting and harvesting. But despite supplying the lion's share of the world's food, monocultures are amongst the most controversial features of today's agriculture. Raising a single...
Avoid or compete, eat or be eaten, exploit or cooperate—biotic communities are shaped by species interactions in many different ways. Urban environments represent a special case as human presence and influence may have fundamentally changed the rules of the game. Around 150 wildlife cameras installed by Berlin citizen scientists in their gardens in five rounds from autumn 2018 to autumn 2020 produced tens of thousands of photographs. Their analysis by a team of scientists from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) sheds light on how foxes, racoons, martens and cats get along with people and with each other in the city: All three wild species used the same localities, but with little temporal overlap during the night. All wild species avoided domestic cats. And during lockdowns they were more often recorded, especially at night. These and more insights are published in a recent article in the Journal of Animal Ecology.
While efforts to raise domesticated reindeer on the island failed, herds of wild reindeer prosper in East Iceland. While most of the world’s populations of reindeer and caribou have declined significantly in recent decades, Iceland’s herd is doing fine. Its population grew rapidly in recent decades and is now stable.
“Chasse à la glu has ended, but the fight to save other birds is not over,” says campaigner Yves Verilhac. “We are now battling to stop other cruel hunting methods that lead to the killing of skylarks, lapwings, golden plovers, thrushes and blackbirds.”. Two years ago, Verilhac,...
One or perhaps two wolves, spotted at a distance, roaming the mountains from which they were driven to extinction a century ago may be a good thing - a sign of nature rebalancing itself, of diversity restored. A whole pack, prowling through alpine villages, lurking along the paths children take...
Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
COVID-19 isn’t the only disease causing problems for the global meat and poultry industry. Major reportable animal diseases made industry news headlines throughout 2021. African swine fever (ASF) and avian influenza continued to spread, and bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), both atypical and classical, made an appearance in Europe and South America.
Cockroach farming is practiced in China on a massive scale. At present, there are hundreds of cockroach farms in China, with the total number of cockroaches produced annually exceeding the global human population. The insects produced in these unique farms are mostly used in the production of cosmetics and medicines, or for animal feed.
The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
A New Hampshire woman said all her gifts from holiday shopping in Europe had been replaced in her luggage. Gina Sheldon had been traveling in Italy and France and bought more than $3,000 worth of gifts. When she opened up her luggage, she found dog food, an old T-shirt, and...
Donald Trump's golf courses and leisure businesses in Scotland claimed over £3m in UK government furlough money, newly-published accounts show. Covid restrictions caused substantial losses at Trump resorts in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire with both companies reducing staff. Trump Turnberry saw turnover more than halved and it recorded a loss...
A little Marten found its way into a German grocery store and caused a predictable mess earlier this month. We’re not talking bull-in-china-shop mess, but the little critter got in the wine aisle, and it made for a big mess. Yahoo! News reported on the Dec. 17 event on Friday. The video came out on social media days later, and the initial poster said it came from a friend who worked in the store.
