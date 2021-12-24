ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Italy Votes to Ban Fur Farming and Shut Down Mink Farms

By Cristen Hemingway Jaynes
ecowatch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Italian Senate has voted to approve an amendment to the budget law that will close the remaining ten mink farms in Italy within six months and ban fur farming throughout the country. The decision came about after talks with Humane Society International/Europe, which offered practical strategies in its...

www.ecowatch.com

