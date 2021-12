COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In 2019, Carlos Eduardo Espina wrote letters to a high school friend who was detained by immigration so that he wouldn’t feel alone. “And then he started sending me contacts of other people who were detained with him and say, ‘hey, my friend is here, could you help him, maybe write him a letter, send him some money’ and then it just kind of kept growing naturally and naturally,” Espina said.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO