bp welcomes Aker BP’s proposed acquisition of Lundin Energy’s oil and gas business

 2 days ago

Aker BP today announced its proposed acquisition of the oil and gas business of Lundin Energy, through a statutory merger. This combination would create the largest exploration and production company...

The Independent

Babcock sells power business to M Group Services in £50m deal

Babcock International has completed the sale of its power generation business to M Group Services for £50 million.The London-based aerospace, defence and engineering firm has sealed the disposal as part of efforts to streamline its operations.The power business provides engineering services in the power generation and distribution sector and counts National Grid Scottish Power Energy Networks and Western Power Distribution among its clients.Babcock said the operation is part of its Land arm and reported total revenues of £70 million and profit before tax and interest of around £7 million in the year to March 31.Chief executive David Lockwood said:...
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Rosneft approves new strategy as step towards 2050 net zero emissions

Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday that its board has approved new strategy through to 2030 with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, earlier than President Vladimir Putin's deadline. Climate scientists have said the balance between the greenhouse gases we emit and those removed from...
jwnenergy.com

Aker BP buys Lundin’s oil and gas units in $10 billion deal

Aker BP ASA agreed to buy the oil and gas business of Lundin Energy AB in a $10 billion deal that creates the second-largest producer on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The transaction completes Aker BP’s ascendancy in the Nordic country’s offshore energy industry, putting it behind only state-owned Equinor ASA just five years after it was created. The combined companies will pump the equivalent of about 400,000 barrels of oil a day, more than some OPEC members.
FXStreet.com

Oil price recovery buys BP and Shell time on renewables transition

If 2020 was the year the oil and gas industry almost imploded, then 2021 has been the year that has seen an almost Lazarus-like comeback, although the big oil companies still face the same problems they had heading into the pandemic. The collapse in prices that we saw in 2020...
Bernard Looney
rigzone.com

Maersk Drilling and Aker BP in $1B Deal

The deal includes a commitment from Aker BP for the provision of the jack-up rigs Maersk Integrator and Maersk Invincible. Maersk Drilling and Aker BP have revealed that they have entered into a deal to renew and extend a frame agreement that establishes Maersk Drilling as the jack-up rig drilling partner of Aker BP.
offshore-technology.com

BP to buy stake in UK deepwater field from Viaro Energy

Oil major BP has signed a deal to increase its stake in the Foinaven oil field, located in the UK continental shelf (UKCS), by purchasing a 28% interest from Viaro Energy’s subsidiary RockRose. The sale of the 28% non-operated interest in the Foinaven field forms part of RockRose’s efforts...
offshore-technology.com

Aker BP approves new Hanz development offshore Norway

Aker BP and its partners have made investment decisions for the development of the Hanz oil and gas discovery in production licence (PL) 028 B in the Norwegian North Sea. With an estimated investment of $363m (Nkr3.3bn), the project will reuse some of the subsea production systems from the Jette field to reduce the environmental impact, while also strengthening economics.
Benzinga

BP Picks Technip Energies, GE Gas Power To Conduct FEED Study For UK Project

BP plc (NYSE: BP), on behalf of its partners, has selected Technip Energies NV (OTC: THNPY), leader of a consortium with General Electric Co's (NYSE: GE) GE Gas Power, to perform a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study for the Net Zero Teesside (NZT) Power project and the Northern Endurance Partnership's (NEP) carbon compression infrastructure in Teesside, U.K.
etftrends.com

What Energy Transfer’s Recent Acquisition Means for Investors

Energy Transfer LP, a Dallas-based company, has completed the acquisition of Enable Midstream Partners LP, an Oklahoma City-based company, in an estimated $7.2 billion merger that was announced earlier this year, reports North American Energy Pipelines. It’s an acquisition that means that Energy Transfer is now the owner and operator...
MySanAntonio

Oil and Gas Pipeline Maintenance: 5 Reasons It’s Crucial

The different businesses on the planet are liable for the job of millions all across the globe. These businesses are vital as they give services needed for the proper running of the nation. Though their systems may have problems, they only refer to the demand for reforms and system updates.
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Carbon+Intel: PETRONAS, POSCO to collaborate on CCS value chain

PETRONAS signed a MoU with POSCO International Corporation and POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd to jointly explore opportunities in CCS technologies as well as CO2 storage solutions in Malaysia. Both parties will assess opportunities to unlock CCS potential and identify suitable technology within the scope of carbon capture, transportation...
offshore-technology.com

Aker BP signs $1bn agreement with Maersk Drilling for two jack-up rigs

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP has signed a five-year frame agreement, worth $1bn, with Maersk Drilling for two oil ultra-harsh environment jack-up rigs. The extended drilling agreement allows Aker BP to use the oil rigs – Maersk Integrator and Maersk Invincible, for multiple operations offshore Norway. Aker BP plans...
OilPrice.com

Oilprice.com’s Top 5 Oil And Gas Picks For 2022

With the year drawing to a close, it's time for investors to recalibrate their portfolios. The current year has been an annus mirabilis for energy investors thanks to high energy prices. But the oil markets continue to be volatile and turbulent thanks to the pandemic and the ongoing energy transition.
Seekingalpha.com

BP: Adjusting For A World With Climate Change

BP is planning to spend 40% of its annual capital expenditures on low carbon energy, more than most majors. BP (NYSE:BP) is a supermajor oil and gas company with an almost $100 billion market capitalization. The company has an almost 5% dividend yield and its focus on increased shareholder returns helps highlight how the company will be able to drive market beating shareholder returns going forward.
offshore-technology.com

Aker BP awards new contracts to extend life of Valhall field

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has awarded new contracts to alliance partners as part of its efforts to extend the life of and improve value creation from the Valhall field. The contracts, valued at approximately $48.5m (Nkr440m), were awarded to Aker Solutions, ABB, and Subsea7. The contracts will...
Reuters

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

UZGTL PLANT, Qashqadaryo Province, UZBEKISTAN, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan launched its first gas-to-liquids plant on Saturday, a $3.6 billion project to extract value from domestically produced gas and reduce its dependency on imports of oil products. The UzGTL plant in the southeastern Qashqadaryo province will produce 1.5 million tonnes...
Spotlight News

GE to produce zero waste blades by 2030

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, recently announced it will produce zero waste blades by 2030, a significant milestone for the industry as it seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of its products. The commitment represents a step forward in the company’s sustainability journey after becoming the first carbon neutral […]
The Independent

Business Secretary to hold ’emergency’ meetings with energy sector executives

The Government will reportedly hold “emergency” meetings with energy industry bosses to address rapidly rising wholesale gas prices.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with chief executives of major suppliers on Monday, according to The Times, which reports the bosses are likely to ask for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies.Mr Kwarteng, who is also the Energy Secretary, has already been talking to chief executives individually.Fears of runaway household bills in the new year have been mounting since rising gas prices began bankrupting suppliers in September. Since then, prices have risen from 54p per therm of gas to £4.50.Since...
