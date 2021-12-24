ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK has begun using drugs for covid-19 cases before they become severe

By Clare Wilson
New Scientist
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople in the UK who are at higher risk for covid-19 can now help trial the first antiviral pill for this infection that can be taken at home, while those who are classed as extremely vulnerable can get antibody infusions as soon as they test positive. “These are potentially...

