Knee sprain to sideline Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon an expected 1-2 weeks; Caleb Martin out of protocols

Miami Heat center Dewyane Dedmon falls to the floor against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Already without starting center Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat learned Friday that replacement starting center Dewayne Dedmon will be sidelined an expected one to two weeks.

The Heat reported that an MRI revealed Dedmon suffered a Grade 1-plus MCL sprain in his left knee on the play that took him out of Thursday night’s victory over the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter.

Rookie center Omer Yurtseven started Thursday night’s second half in place of Dedmon, with coach Erik Spoelstra also utilizing Udonis Haslem and KZ Okpala in the middle.

The timetable for Dedmon should have him returning just before Adebayo, who underwent thumb surgery this month and is projected to return in mid-January.

A one-week absence would sideline Dedmon four games. A two-week absence would have the 32-year-old journeyman out seven or eight games.

Also on Friday, emerging swingman Caleb Martin confirmed that he has cleared NBA health-and-safety protocols, after being away from the team since Dec. 11 following a positive coronavirus test. That should have Martin in uniform for Sunday’s game against the visiting Orlando Magic, after a seven-game absence.

In addition, in a Twitter post, reserve forward Markieff Morris indicated he is close to a return from the whiplash that has had him sidelined since his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

As for Dedmon, he went down writhing in pain midway through the first quarter of the 115-112 victory over the Pistons at FTX Arena, slamming the floor with his hand, with a painful shout audible throughout the arena. He then limped to the locker room.

Dedmon’s injury came with starting power forward P.J. Tucker missing a second consecutive game with a leg injury.

“We’ve got to figure it out,” point guard Kyle Lowry said of going without Dedmon. “And like we’ve said, UD has done a great job, O is getting better. And then we can go small with KZ.

“Hopefully P.J. is not out too long. We’ll see what happens with that. It’s kind of one of those things where we’ll have to mix and match how we play games and who we’re playing against and what the situation calls for. We may have to go small, we may have to play big. Who knows? We’ve just got to be ready to next-man-up type thing.”

The loss of Dedmon was another gut punch for a team that had Adebayo, Tucker, Morris, Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Martin all watching from the bench Thursday in street clothes.

“I think I felt like everybody else felt when he went down and slapped his hand on the floor,” Spoelstra said. “Your heart sinks.”

The shot

The most dramatic shot of Thursday’s victory over the Pistons was one that almost did not happen.

With 1:12 to play, off a scrambled sequence, with just over a second left on the shot clock, guard Tyler Herro drained a floating 3-pointer that put the Heat up 112-110.

“You guys . . . have . . . no . . . idea,” Spoelstra said during his postgame media session, pausing between each word, “how close I was to calling a timeout on that play. I hesitated. I ran. I stumbled. I think I choked. That’s probably what it was. I just froze.

“The possession was jammed up, but also the fact there probably were two or three people open when he sank it. We missed those windows, and that’s when I was really thinking and contemplating calling that timeout.”

Spoelstra didn’t.

“And thankfully the head coach didn’t get in the way and he just made an incredible shot, which he has the ability,” Spoelstra said. “And, also, he just loves those kind of moments where you have to step up and make a big play in the moment of truth.”

To Herro, he was just doing what was required.

“The ball was just bouncing, and if Kyle would have grabbed it, it would have been a travel,” Herro said. “So I just ran over, grabbed it, and there was three or four seconds on the shot clock. I was just able to get to my spot, rise up, fade away and was able to knock it down.”