Carroll church communities grateful to celebrate Christmas in person this year

Linda Finley of Reisterstown was all smiles as she greeted people before pre-Christmas Eve services at Crossroads Church in Westminster.

“It’s just wonderful getting back together and seeing everyone again,” Finley said. “It’s just more real. It’s more uplifting.”

While Crossroads did have in-person services for Christmas 2020, it was a bit different last year, with social distancing in place, masks required for everyone and most people participating online. This year, Crossroads’ five services — two on Dec. 23 and three on Dec. 24 — featured live music, a snowball fight, candle lighting and smiling faces.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a true blessing,” said Cindy Flohr of Reisterstown. “We get to be together now and celebrate the birth of Jesus. What could be more special?”

Across Carroll County, churches were looking forward to opening their doors to their followers to celebrate Christmas after the pandemic last year forced many to hold virtual or altered services.

“People are excited to be back in church,” said Lisa Kilmartin, administrative associate for St. Mary’s United Church of Christ in Westminster. “We have been attracting more and more folks coming back in person. Around the holidays, in-person attendance has grown.”

After a scaled-down Christmas Masses last year, St. John Roman Catholic Church in Westminster planned to host its traditional Masses celebrating Christmas Eve and Christmas day with a brass quintet, choirs and candle-lighting planned, according to the Rev. Mark Bialek.

“We’re pretty much back to normal,” Bialek said, as the church no longer has capacity limits and masks are not required. The church follows all health regulations, including policies by the Archdiocese of Baltimore, the county and the City of Westminster.

“We are trying to do as much as we can,” Bialek said. “We are asking people to be careful. If you feel sick, please stay home.”

Concerns about the ongoing pandemic and the rise in cases of COVID-19 did ripple through the holiday spirit for many congregations, however.

“People are bowing out as we are watching it unfold. We are bracing for it personally and here at church,” said Evette Thomas of Lifepoint Church in Reisterstown. “The anticipation was there, but with numbers getting higher, there is more concern now.”

“Folks were really excited for Christmas,” said the Rev. Jenny Smith of Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church in Sykesville. “We’re taking every precaution possible to be as safe as possible.”

Each of the seven Christmas Eve services at Wesley Freedom required preregistration to keep attendance down and to allow people to spread out, Smith said. The church’s janitor will clean between each service and the church has a new airport-grade air-purifying service.

“The decision to meet in-person is really about mental and spiritual health,” Smith said. “Those who live alone and cannot come to Christmas, it’s so isolating. We do everything we can to not spread illness and we do everything we can to help people reconnect in the community.”

“I feel great we’re able to be open and be together,” said Reid Robinette, senior pastor at Crossroads. “It means a lot to people during the holiday.”

For those who wanted to participate but were not comfortable attending in person, virtual services were available for many of the Christmas services around the county.

“We’re meeting people where they are,” said Kevin Syes, Westminster campus pastor at Crossroads. “If people are comfortable at home where they are, online, and some people in-person. It’s been good. People are happy.”

Walter and Lori Scovens, dressed in holiday apparel, were happy to be able to attend pre-Christmas Eve services at Crossroads.

“Joy to the world,” Walter Scovens said. “We couldn’t wait to get back. It’s beautiful.”