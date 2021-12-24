ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until Noon Today.

mystar106.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY FOR THE ENTIRE LISTENING AREA…....

www.mystar106.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: McCurtain DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility may drop to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
hometownheadlines.com

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Dense fog advisory until 10 this morning. Low to mid 70s through Thursday with maybe an inch of rain spread across several days.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog are expected to develop the next few hours over portions of Northwest GA creating hazardous driving conditions through mid morning.
WARE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 05:24:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri north of US Highway 60, much of southern Illinois, far southwest Indiana, and portions of western and northwest Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 04:23:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lincoln; Moore DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:44:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility at or below 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Pushmataha and Choctaw Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
WHNT-TV

Dense Fog Advisory issued for the Tennessee Valley

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the following:. WHAT…Visibility less than a quarter of a mile in dense fog. WHERE…All of northern Alabama along with Franklin, Lincol, and Moore counties in Tennessee. WHEN…Until 9 am Sunday. IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Precautionary/Preparedness...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy