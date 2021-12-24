DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until Noon Today.

Effective: 2021-12-26 05:24:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri north of US Highway 60, much of southern Illinois, far southwest Indiana, and portions of western and northwest Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO