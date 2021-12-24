ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gallagher Premiership: Boxing Day and December 27 fixtures to go ahead after 34 positive Covid-19 tests announced

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boxing Day programme in the Gallagher Premiership is set to go ahead as scheduled despite nine clubs reporting a total of 34 positive Covid-19 results in the latest set of lateral flow and PCR tests. The league confirmed on Christmas Eve that, despite a significant rise in tests...

www.skysports.com

