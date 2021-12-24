Jeon Somi Teases New Music Video For “Anymore” + To Drop On Christmas Day

ZHU delivers a new music video and three fresh remixes of his track with partywithray, “Zhudio54,” from J. Worra, Truth x Lies, and BIJOU. Since first breaking onto the scene, ZHU has become a household name that few dance music enthusiasts will fail to recognize. His explosive emergence into the scene in 2014 with “Faded” marked the beginning of an impressive career that seemingly has no limits. This success led to further bodies of work that have left his fans stunned with albums such as GENERATIONWHY, Ringos Desert, and more recently, DREAMLAND 2021, while also taking the stage at some of the biggest festivals and iconic venues on the planet.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO