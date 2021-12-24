ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

You Only Need 2 Items To Get Emily’s Signature Look From ‘Emily In Paris’

thezoereport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery episode of Emily in Paris introduces fresh French girl-inspired looks for its protagonist: Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins). Emily is a marketing professional who transferred from her job in Chicago to a new glamorous fast-paced one in Paris. Though her career took a dramatic turn, her work attire staples...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Collins
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Cozies Up In Cream Sweatsuit & Sleek White Sneakers in Dubai

Eva Longoria is all smiles in her new Instagram photo. The 46-year-old actress and producer shared a beautiful picture of herself and friends, Huda and Mona Kattan on Tuesday. Longoria captioned the shot, “When in Dubai….you must meet up with the girls!! @hudabeauty @monakattan”  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) The “Desperate Housewives” alum kept it cozy and cute for a girl’s day out in Dubai. Longoria sported an off-white sweatsuit. Her look included a long-sleeve pullover crewneck and mid-rise joggers that were complete with angle front pockets and elastic cuffs on the end. Opting for minimal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kendall Jenner's All-Sheer Vintage Dress Has a Wild Backstory

Kendall Jenner is a pro at this whole naked-dress thing. Whether she's on the red carpet or dining at Nobu, the model can be counted on to make a totally sheer garment seem occasion-appropriate. It's no wonder, then, that for her "A Night with 818 Tequila" event in Miami this weekend, Jenner wore a head-to-toe mesh dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Handbags#French#Tzr
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian is a ‘Balenci Baby’ in Strapless Gown and Stiletto Boot Pants

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga era is continuing—this time, with a dramatic and glamorous outfit. Kardashian posed for an at-home photoshoot on Instagram, decked in head-to-toe Balenciaga. The “Selfish” author nonchalantly wore a strapless gown with a flowing skirt, fully covered in black sequins. The style also featured a daring thigh-high slit. Kardashian paired the look with Balenciaga’s oversized crystal ring, crystal link earrings and angular sunglasses. “Balenci Baby,” she captioned the series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) When it came to shoes, Kardashian naturally opted for one of the year’s most unique trends—the boot pant....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes Sleek in Balenciaga Knife Boots on Shopping Date With A$AP Rocky

While rumors may be swirling that Rihanna is pregnant, the singer-turned-designer hit the streets of NYC with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky last night. The dynamic duo seemed unfazed as they did some shopping in the Big Apple wearing designer duds. Rihanna stepped out in a chic black oversized Martine Rose tracksuit, which she wore with a glossy black quilted coat over top and Balenciaga’s iconic Knife ankle boots. The black sock-inspired booties boast an ultra-sharp pointed toe. The Fenty fashion and beauty mogul also added a pair of square-framed white-rimmed Loewe sunglasses and Miu Miu logo gloves. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sported a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

NYLON Fit Picks: Zendaya’s Spider-Man Style, Willow Smith’s Micro-Mini Skirt, & More Celebrity Looks

Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. The press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially underway, and Zendaya is already serving her best looks on the red carpet. On Sunday, Dec. 5, the actress attended the film’s premiere in London wearing a full look from Alexander McQueen. Styled by her go-to image architect Law Roach, Zendaya’s ensemble was an homage to the Spider-Man franchise with crystal raindrop embroidery that resembled webbing all over her double-breasted blazer and thigh-high boots. She also accessorized her look with spiderweb diamond earrings that feature a spider-and-pearl pendant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At 5’2”, the search to find the best petite dresses for women is one I embark on every season. If you’re like me and under 5’4”, you are fully aware that securing fashionable yet suitable dresses to fit our frame is no easy feat. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace my height when I realized that despite my peers, friends, and colleagues’ towering heights, I was not getting any taller and nor am I committed to wearing heels regularly (no, thank you!). I’ve found dresses to be my go-to style uniform for the office, dinner dates, parties, and beyond. I love wearing dresses of all styles and shapes—maxi, midi, and mini. Especially during the fall and winter season, I love to style them up or down with a quick swap of shoes, whether they are flats, boots, or heels. Just make sure to have your tights handy too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Wows in Chanel Satin Gown & Caged Pumps at ‘Being the Ricardos’ Premiere

You can always count on Nicole Kidman to bring elegance and glamour to a red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress looked stunning while attending the premiere of her upcoming film, “Being the Ricardos” at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday. Kidman plays the iconic comedian, Lucille Ball in the Aaron Sorkin-directed drama. The movie will explore the complex personal and professional relationship between Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, played by Academy Award winner Javier Bardem. For the premiere, Kidman donned a beautiful white satin Chanel fall ’21 couture gown that included slight ruffles down the center. Her dress was...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Commands Attention In Yellow Quilted Bandeau & Skirt With Hidden Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Winnie Harlow made sure to make her presence known tonight as she attend the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. For one of the biggest nights on the British style agenda, Harlow arrived on the red carpet wearing a daring three-piece ensemble. Just like a model would, she confidently posed in one of the most striking looks of the night. The Canadian model made sure to dress for the temperature and the occasion. Harlow’s three-piece outfit consisted of a padded bandeau complete with a long skirt that covered her pumps. She completed the monochromatic look with some puffy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

This Is Now Kendall Jenner’s Go-To Shoe For Grocery Runs

Kendall Jenner incorporates fun, unexpected elements into her street style outfits without fear. Over the course of 2021, you’ve seen her in everything from a fuzzy “bath mat” dress to camo Crocs. The controversial footwear is bound to initiate a debate between you and your friends. In true Jenner fashion, she is able to pull off everything and anything one deems “ugly.” Case in point: Jenner wore Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Boots while grocery shopping and her overall ensemble looked quite stylish. (The gorpcore shoe from the luxury fashion house embodies a cartoonish aesthetic yet is totally wearable.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pippa Middleton Looks Fabulous and Festive in Green Coat and Pointed-Toe Pumps at Christmas Carol Service

Pippa Middleton looked gorgeous in green for the Together at Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. The 38-year-old cracked the code for Christmas fashion at the event. She stepped out sporting a long cotton pea coat that featured a criss-cross collarless structure that ran into a cinched waist. The coat also boasted two black buttons which were clasped at the center, the coat then draped down below her knees. She matched the look with a pair of opaque black tights and darker shiny patent leather pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels that gave her some extra height. Middleton opted for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Asks If She Nailed Millennial Trends in Boyfriend Jeans With Sneakers & Neon Heels

Eva Longoria was having some fun in her closet, attempting a few millennial fashion trends, today. In a video posted to Instagram, Longoria can be seen trying on a pair of slouchy Frame boyfriend jeans with various shirts and different shoe styles, from sneakers to heels. She captioned the short video “Gen-Z, did I do it right?” With friends in the background, supporting her and adding their input, the “Desperate Housewives” star first puts on some white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers before changing into a timeless, retro-inspired pair of white, black and red Air Jordan 1 high-tops. View this...
APPAREL
Ok Magazine

Zendaya Looks Stunning On 'Good Morning America' Donning A Neon Pink Alexander McQueen Pantsuit — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Pretty in pink!. Zendaya looked absolutely breathtaking while arriving on set of Good Morning America on Friday, December...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Here's what fans are saying about Emily in Paris season two

After much anticipation, Emily in Paris released brand new episodes on Netflix on Wednesday and fans wasted no time in getting stuck into the second season. The latest offering in the romantic-comedy series sees Lily Collins once again reprise her role as Emily Cooper, a marketing exec from Chicago navigating her new life in the French capital. But what are the fans making of the return of Emily in Paris? Don't worry, we've kept it spoiler free!
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

The best behind the scenes pictures from the set of Emily in Paris s2

When series 1 of Emily in Paris landed back in 2020 it was exactly the light relief we needed, which is why we couldn't be happier to get our next dose of joyous entertainment with season 2 of the Netflix show. From the outfits, the comedy and the *stunning* Parisian cityscapes, Emily in Paris is quite literally always the perfect escapism. So, throw yourself headfirst into full-blown E in P obsession, starting with the best behind the scenes photos from the set of the show. Enjoy!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy