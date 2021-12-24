Ryan Porteous: Hibs defender charged over clash with Aberdeen's Ramirez

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joined the growing calls for five substitutes to be allowed in the Premier League again.The league permitted five changes to be made at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but reverted back to three last term.However, as cases rise among players over the busy festive period, Tuchel feels the players need their workload to be eased.Tuchel was unhappy that their match at Wolves had to go ahead last weekend despite an outbreak at the club, although he hopes two of his affected players, Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be available at...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO