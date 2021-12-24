ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Porteous: Hibs defender charged over clash with Aberdeen's Ramirez

Cover picture for the articleHibernian's Ryan Porteous has been charged by the Scottish FA following his clash with Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez. The defender, 22, avoided punishment for catching Ramirez with...

