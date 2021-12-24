ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures set to drop as forecasters predict white Christmas

By The Newsroom
Forecasters have said a “white Christmas” is likely for parts of the UK, and have issued a cold weather warning for the festive period as temperatures are set to drop.

Snow is predicted to fall in Snowdonia, north Wales, and the Pennines on December 25 as a band of rain coming in from the south west moves northwards and meets colder air.

Motorists driving to see family and friends in south Wales and south-west England have been warned to take care on the roads as heavy downpours could hit both regions.

Temperatures are expected to plunge as low as minus two degrees in parts of the north and east of England between Christmas Day and December 28, prompting a cold weather warning from the Met Office.

But the weather across most of the UK will be slightly warmer than average for this time of year, forecaster Simon Partridge said.

Southern England is expected to see mild temperatures of between seven and nine degrees, with spells of rain and cloud.

Mr Partridge said: “On the high ground, we’re quite likely to see a white Christmas, on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“It’s quite limited snow, but we’ll probably see some snow on both days.”

Mr Partridge said colder, brighter spells were expected for Scotland. However, low cloud and fog will roll in across the Midlands and up towards the Scottish border, also taking in Northern Ireland.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said snow reaching higher regions with lower temperatures could result in ice risks.

Gusty winds in the north of England will also make it feel even colder for many, he said.

Agostinho Sousa, a consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, said: “It’s important to check on those who are more vulnerable to cold weather, including older neighbours or relatives – especially those living alone or those who have serious illness.

“Remind them to heat their home to at least 18 Celsius, 64.4 Fahrenheit. It’s also helpful to check they have enough food and drinks and any medicines they need.”

