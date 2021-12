Aminu is an 11-year NBA veteran who started last season with the Orlando Magic, but the Chicago Bulls acquired him in the deal that brought Nikola Vucic to the Windy City. Aminu's best traits are on the defensive end of the floor, where he can defend the four, and depending on the matchup, can bump up to play the pivot. The former eighth overall pick in the 2010 draft has career averages of 7.5 points and six rebounds per game.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO