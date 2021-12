The two weeks before Christmas are the United States Postal Service’s busiest days of the year. This year, an increase in e-sales, pandemic package deliveries, and staffing shortages will likely make the crunch even more noticeable for customers awaiting mail. At a time when more people are relying on the Postal Service’s survival and success, it makes sense to pay attention to its precarious position — and what can save it.

