ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville man on kidney transplant list hopes for living donor

By Ayla Ferrone
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDPMg_0dVMXVB300

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There are hundreds of people across the Upstate waiting on the gift of life.

Matt Justice has been living with kidney disease for more than two decades now.

“Started late 1999 early 2000 I was diagnosed with a kidney disease IgA nephropathy,” he said.

The slowly progressing disease meant he had to retire early from his law enforcement career and give up coaching.

Overturned tanker causes ramp closure in North Augusta

“I really enjoyed coaching and volunteering as a coach I had to step away from that,” he said.

With the help of his wife Christie, Matt maintains his health with at home dialysis four times a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBUOb_0dVMXVB300
Matt and Christie

“You have moments that you’re very tired and you have days that you feel better than others,” Matt said.

But, what he really needs, is a new kidney.

“Though he may look like everything is great on the outside having that living donor come forward and improve his way of life or anyone else’s way of life,” Christie said.

Friends and family have stepped up but were ruled out as matches, and Matt has been on the transplant list for more than 4 years.

Just to have one person‘s life so dramatically changed by such an amazing gift is incredible,” Dr. Keith Superdock with the Prisma Health transplant team said.

He said living donors are the best option for people like Matt.

“Those kidneys tend to work immediately sometimes deceased donor kidneys from sitting on ice for a while can be slow to kick in,” Superdock said.

He and his team are trying to find donors for hundreds, after Prisma opened the transplant unit in October.

SC Dept. of Corrections resume in-person visitations at all institutions

“In general people have two symmetric kidneys that provide 10 times as much kidney function that they need to stay well,” Superdock said.

Now, Matt and Christie are hoping someone out there could be a match.

“My heart fills up because it’s overwhelming,” Christie said.

“The best gift that you can give someone is an opportunity at life,” Matt said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

Local Doctor says Omicron variant is here to stay

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Despite this emergency use authorization for the pills, you’re still 20 times more likely to die from COVID complications if you’re unvaccinated. And if you’re unvaccinated you’re more likely to pass on that virus to your less than healthy grandmother or family member with a chronic illness. Research shows the COVID-19 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Health
City
Greenville, SC
City
North Augusta, SC
Greenville, SC
Society
WJBF

Homeless veteran who froze to death honored with balloon release

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Nearly a year ago a homeless veteran was found frozen to death outside of GAP Ministries. Now the organization is honoring his memory. Three days after Christmas last year Willie Walker’s body was discovered in the cold. His death was devastating to his friends and the people working with the homeless community. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

South Carolina extends cash value benefit increase on fruits, veggies for WIC participants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina families who are receiving WIC assistance will continue to receive a cash value benefit on fresh fruit and vegetables through Spring 2022. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control, which manages the state’s Women, Infant and Children Nutritional Program, announced this week a temporary cash value benefit increase […]
POLITICS
WJBF

Santa Claus: A town in Georgia or just festive vocabulary?

(STACKER) – Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate. […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Transplant#Kidney Disease#Weather#Kidney Function#Iga#Sc Dept#Corrections
WJBF

FDA authorizes emergency use of COVID pill

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Pfizer’s COVID -19 pill could soon be a game changer — the treatment is the first for COVID that is in the form of a pill. “Having this over the next couple of weeks being available is a very important tool in being able to treat those with covid – […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WJBF

Omicron variant may impact holiday travel plans

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Some are hitting the road, while others hit the skies on one of the busiest travel days of the year. However, with the Omicron variant on the rise, some travelers aren’t taking chances — while others still feel safe to board a plane. ” As long as I’m just being […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WJBF

Washington County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Christmas with Dad

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office celebrated their Christmas with Dad program Thursday. In a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office said, Christmas with Dad was amazing on yesterday. Kids having Christmas with dad was a moment to be remembered. This was done as part of rehabilitation efforts for the participants in […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Scavengerfest 8 gives back to the Boys and Girls Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Scavengerfest’s 8th year has come to an end and it was a huge success. Scavengerfest is an adult-themed scavenger hunt that takes place across the CSRA with participants making stops at local businesses. This year’s event raised $7,500 with the proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club. “It’s a great […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy