Photography

Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

 1 day ago

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

DEC. 18 - 24, 2021From migrants at a checkpoint at the Belarus-Poland border, to protests against COVID-19 measures in Bucharest to holiday celebrations across the globe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/ Read More Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo GalleryAP Week in Pictures: Europe and AfricaIn UAE desert, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 17–DEC. 23 2021From celebrations for the 142nd anniversary of Josef Stalin’s birth in Russia to a ceremony in Turkey commemorating the death of a 13th century Islamic scholar, poet and Sufi mystic, to Christmas markets in Germany this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa The selection was curated by Zagreb-based photographer Darko Bandic.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won't stop himMarkets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wildMarkets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
PHOTOGRAPHY
Times Union

Exploring New OTT Media Frontiers in Latin America

The digital infrastructure in Latin America is evolving, while demand for streaming entertainment is raging due to the pandemic. Though the OTT (over-the-top) space is relatively nascent there, it is poised for growth. This forces established content providers on par with early-stage publishers to redirect their efforts towards the booming LatAm ground before competitors take root. As for the advertisers, they usher opportunities to diversify their audiences. But why has LatAm become so attractive?
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheWrap

Tania Mendoza, Mexican Actress and Singer, Shot Dead at 42

Tania Mendoza, a Mexican movie star and singer, was killed by a gunman this week while waiting outside her 11-year-old son’s soccer practice in Cuernavaca, Mexico, reports say. She was 42. According to the BBC, Mendoza was shot by a gunman, who rode up on the back of a...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Mexican Actress Carmen Salinas Dies at 82

Mexican actor Carmen Salinas, known for movies like Danzón, Man on Fire and Bellas de Noche and telenovelas and series including María la del Barrio and Mujeres Asesinas, has died. She was 82. Relatives of the actor announced her death Thursday night on Salinas’ Twitter account. “With great sorrow, we inform you that leading actress Carmen Salinas passed away today,” says the message along with a black and white photograph of the artist, thanking her fans for their support. Salinas had been in a coma after suffering a stroke in November. Details about her funeral services would be released later, her family said. Jocular...
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
BBC

Police and migrants clash outside Mexico City

A large group of thousands of migrants from across Latin America, which has slowly been winding its way through Mexico, has clashed with police. Sunday's clash happened as the group approached the capital, Mexico City. Their plan was to reach the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Catholic pilgrimage...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelPulse

US State Department Updates Travel Warning to Mexican Tourism Destinations

The United States Department of State announced Wednesday it had updated its travel warning for the popular Mexican state of Quintana Roo due to crime. According to the State Department’s official website, Mexico and several of its most popular destinations are currently listed on the travel advisory list as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” due to coronavirus concerns and some areas having increased risk of crime and kidnapping.
TRAVEL

