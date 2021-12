The Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 event is ready to celebrate the season. Bergmite, the Ice-type Pokemon of the Kalos region, will make its Pokemon Go debut along with its evolution, Avalugg. On top of that, Kyurem, the Ice Legendary from the Unova region, and the new Holiday Cup PVP format will also be arriving at the same time as the Pokemon Go Holidays event. There will also be new holiday-themed 'mon to catch as well with this Pokemon Go event putting the spotlight on Ice-type Pokemon as well as some of the more “festive” entries from the franchise. And to learn everything there is to know about it, we’ve come up with this handy Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 event guide.

