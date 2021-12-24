11 famous faces who follow Sunderland AFC - including some surprising names

Rafael Benitez is stunned Everton’s trip to Burnley on Boxing Day has not been postponed after being left with just nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers to choose from because of a Covid-19 outbreak.Benitez revealed five members of his squad tested positive following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16 while the Spaniard’s options are limited even further as Brazilian forward Richarlison is among half a dozen injured players.The Toffees sought to have their visit to Turf Moor rearranged but have been rebuffed by the Premier League and now seem to be relying on youngsters to fill their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO