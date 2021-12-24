ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 famous faces who follow Sunderland AFC - including some surprising names

Sunderland Echo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom sport stars to TV personalities and musicians to local heroes, the Black Cats have...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Sunderland Echo

Twenty-one marvellous Mackems who were born or raised in Sunderland

Sunderland has produced a wealth of heroes of the local, national, international and unsung variety. Here are just some of names associated with the city. Please note this is not a definitive list and nor does it include our acting and sporting sons and daughters (we promise to sing their praises separately quite soon). It merely attempts to cover a range of backgrounds and generations to suit different tastes.
The Independent

Everton request to postpone Burnley game rejected by Premier League

Rafael Benitez is stunned Everton’s trip to Burnley on Boxing Day has not been postponed after being left with just nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers to choose from because of a Covid-19 outbreak.Benitez revealed five members of his squad tested positive following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16 while the Spaniard’s options are limited even further as Brazilian forward Richarlison is among half a dozen injured players.The Toffees sought to have their visit to Turf Moor rearranged but have been rebuffed by the Premier League and now seem to be relying on youngsters to fill their...
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Premier League meeting was a waste of time

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has described Thursday’s meeting between the Premier League and all 20 top-flight bosses as a waste of time and likened the league’s governing body to a brick wall.Rising Covid-19 cases in England’s top-flight saw all managers and head coaches come together for a virtual meeting with the division to discuss the ongoing situation in addition to the congested fixture list and other key issues.Numerous matches have already been postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks and managers have repeatedly highlighted a lack of player welfare, including Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggesting a players’ strike may be the only way to...
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, but the PA news agency understands the league were dissatisfied with the late application.Boss Patrick Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve that there were a “couple of cases”, but the increase over the following 48 hours was not deemed enough to see the game cancelled.The Premier League announced last week that a game will be played if a team...
The Independent

Patrick Vieira expects a barrage of boos when Crystal Palace visit Tottenham

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is braced for boos from the Tottenham fans when his side visit their fellow London club on Boxing Day.The Eagles are set to make the short trip across the capital this weekend to face Spurs and the 45-year-old knows the type of reception he is likely to receive.Vieira spent nine years as a player at Arsenal and captained them to Premier League success at the home of arch-rivals Tottenham in 2004.“I am expecting more than just a couple of boos,” the Gunners great said with a smile.“Tottenham is a really difficult place to go, the atmosphere, the players’ energy when they play at...
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
