Lena Taylor abandons lieutenant governor bid

(Lancaster, PA) -- A Republican who's the state senate's education committee chair is running for governor. Sen. Scott Martin, of Lancaster County, announced his intention to run on Saturday in a video on his campaign website and on his social media. Martin, who is 49, is a former Lancaster County commissioner, was first elected to the state senate in 2016. He becomes the second Republican state senator in a field that now numbers about 12. Governor Tom Wolf, a second-term Democrat, is restricted from serving a third term. He has endorsed the presumed Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is serving his second term as the state's elected attorney general.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO