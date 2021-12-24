Glaciarium opens at Stuhr Museum

In a 2018 interview, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s (MFAH) Curator of Film and Video, Marian Luntz, told Glasstire about the museum’s need for a second smaller theater space. Earlier this month, the MFAH filled this need by opening the new Lynn Wyatt Theater. Named for Ms. Wyatt, a longtime museum patron and founding Film Committee member, the space is designed with a focus on films. It will be the second theater at the museum with the capability of projecting 35mm films. In fact, the museum noted in a press release that its two spaces are currently the only venues in Houston equipped to show 35mm films. This claim comes on the heels of the closure of the River Oaks Theatre, (an independent theatre that at one time showed 35mm films) and the Rice Media Center.

