Glaciarium opens at Stuhr Museum

The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center will once again open its doors. Beginning December 28, the public is invited to visit. Exhibits cover prehistory, agriculture, home and family, business, music and food. One room is dedicated to the Civil War, and two rooms house the Geraldine Smith Welch Doll Collection of over 400 dolls. The Rod Milburn exhibit holds memorabilia of the Olympic Gold Medalist. The museum also holds the Louisiana Video Collection Library and the Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival Archives.
It's been a holiday tradition in downtown Syracuse for close to four decades. The Erie Canal Museum has opened its 36th annual Gingerbread Gallery to show off the hard work of Central New Yorkers of all ages. There is a lot of time and focus put into these gingerbread homes...
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Grout Museum District will open their newly renovated planetarium to the public on December 27th. The planetarium is 65 years old and underwent a year-long renovation and was renamed the Norris Corson Family Planetarium. It's one of only three in the state...
(WFRV) – Have a Homefront Christmas and discover what Christmas was like around World War II. Local 5 Live explores traditions from the 1940s in a new exhibit at the New London Public Museum, V is for Victory! A Homefront Christmas. New London Public Museum is located at 406...
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new museum opened its doors to the public in Belvidere showcasing a 1906 Tudor-style mansion built by Belvidere native Katherine Rhinehart. The Funderburg house is Northern Illinois’ newest museum and will also offer rental space for private parties. In 2019, the Boone County Historical Society was gifted the iconic mansion by KB Farms along with a $1,000,000 gift for restoration and long-term maintenance of the property. Its the largest single donation in the Boone County Historical Society’s 83-year history.
A holiday-themed model train show opens Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street. A variety of train layouts, including N, O, HO and G-scale model sets, will be displayed by the Klamath Rails model railroad club. The show runs through Dec. 31, with hours the same...
The ice skating rink at the Stuhr Museum is now open. Developers hope to make the area where the old Imperial Mall once stood be a thriving area for the city of Hastings. Wildfires ripped through the part of northern Kansas. NPPD moving forward with net-zero carbon goal. Updated: Dec....
SANTA FE — The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (MIAC) has announced the opening of the exhibition, Painted Reflections: Isomeric Design in Ancestral Pueblo Pottery, Feb. 6, 2022, which runs through March 12, 2023. . Explore the designs on ancestral and contemporary Pueblo pottery by visiting Painted Reflections: Isomeric...
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Blanton Museum of Art at The University of Texas at Austin will host "Terry Allen: MemWars," the ninth Contemporary Project in the series. In this special presentation at the Blanton, Allen’s work from the series MemWars takes a cue from Italian Futurist one-act plays known as sintesi, which rejected stagnation and embraced innovation.
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM), in partnership with Education Credit Union, opened its new studio, Education Credit Union History Studio, in the museum at 1 p.m. Thursday. The new studio, a symbol of the partnership between the two organizations and support for one another, was celebrated with a ribbon cutting from...
Sharks are moving into Manhattan’s Upper West Side. A new exhibit opens Wednesday at the American Museum of Natural History. It features dozens of actual-size models of many types of sharks. They were created at the museum and range in size from 5 inches to 33 feet. Click here for information on the exhibit which runs […]
After six years of waiting patiently, Germany’s Frankfurt will finally welcome The Museum Of Modern Electronic Music, or MOMEM, on April 6, 2022. Following an extended search to find the right location for the project, the first exhibit to commence MOMEM’s opening is “Sven Väth—It’s Simple To Tell What Saved Us From Hell.” The exhibit will feature the DJ’s private archives of art, records, photographs, films, and more, curated with the help of Väth’s close friend, Tobias Rehberger.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year marks the fifth anniversary of selfie museums. The first one, the Museum of Ice Cream, debuted in New York back in 2016. The latest one in Charlotte opened its doors Thursday.. However, this museum offers more than just selfies for a "picture perfect" experience....
Columbiana County, OH — It's been all smiles for those walking through the doors of the Lou Holtz Upper Ohio Valley Hall of Fame Museum. However, it's been a long time coming. The museum was originally supposed to open in December of 2020, but the pandemic delayed that. Now a year later, it was worth the wait.
In a 2018 interview, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s (MFAH) Curator of Film and Video, Marian Luntz, told Glasstire about the museum’s need for a second smaller theater space. Earlier this month, the MFAH filled this need by opening the new Lynn Wyatt Theater. Named for Ms. Wyatt, a longtime museum patron and founding Film Committee member, the space is designed with a focus on films. It will be the second theater at the museum with the capability of projecting 35mm films. In fact, the museum noted in a press release that its two spaces are currently the only venues in Houston equipped to show 35mm films. This claim comes on the heels of the closure of the River Oaks Theatre, (an independent theatre that at one time showed 35mm films) and the Rice Media Center.
Sandy Rodriguez is a Los Angeles-based painter who was raised on the California/Mexico border. Her work investigates the methods and materials of painting across cultures and histories. While she has exhibited at notable institutions, such as the Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego, Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation, which opens December 18th at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, is her first solo museum show.
Wednesdays 4pm. – 7 p.m. & Saturdays 4 – 7 p.m. Memorial Holiday Fest’s Gingerbread Village is on display in the lobby of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, 212 N. Sixth St. Admission to the Gingerbread House event is FREE at all times. As for the museum, there will be free admission on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 4pm-7pm with a donation of personal care items.
Submitted by DuPont Historical Society. Creativity is shining bright in DuPont Village, where residents have decorated their windows to share holiday cheer. Inspired by the Holiday Windows project in Tacoma’s North End neighborhood, the DuPont Historical Society and City of DuPont have organized a similar, smaller-scale event with twelve uniquely-decorated windows in the historic DuPont Village. The neighborhood is displaying windows illuminated over twelve evenings in December. Windows are viewable from approximately 6:00 to 9:00 pm, beginning on December 10th. Each night a new site is added to the self-guided tour map, culminating with the DuPont Museum’s Holiday Open House.
