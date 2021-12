“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” If you’re a Stephen King fan, you may recognize that from that creepiest of all horror films, “The Shining,” but it’s actually an old proverb that dates back to the 1600s. Its meaning is self-explanatory. If you work too hard you will become both bored and boring. That’s why on top of a learning platform that’s going to provide over a thousand courses to keep the brain stimulated and access to a virtual private network that’s going to protect your online activity, we’re adding in a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus, to ensure that you stay well rounded. How’s that for a complete package?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO