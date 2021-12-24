ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Matrix Resurrections”

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves returns to the world of...

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Chooses Between Being John Wick or Neo in Real Life

Keanu Reeves has become notorious for playing some of the coolest characters on the silver screen, and on the special 100th episode of Red Table Talk, the legendary actor reunited with Matrix castmate Carrie-Anne Moss and newcomer Priyanka Chopra to discuss The Matrix: Resurrections and answer the all-encompassing question: Who would he rather be? Neo or John Wick.
Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
Keanu Reeves Is Still Thinking About A Constantine Sequel

Once again, Keanu Reeves has reiterated how much he would love to return to the role of John Constantine, the DC character he played in 2005's Constantine. The film's director, Francis Lawrence, has also stated that he would love for a sequel to happen, and while plenty of fans around the globe would no doubt agree, apparently the people with the power to make it happen are still not sold.
#The Matrix
The Matrix Resurrections Has Screened, Here's What People Are Saying About The Sci-Fi Sequel

Neo and Trinity are back! Well, almost. Eighteen years after the end of the original Matrix trilogy, The Matrix Resurrections is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on December 22. And despite the leading duo both dying in 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have reprised their characters for what is sure to be a lot more mind-twisting action. The question is, is the franchise worth revisiting nearly two decades later? The Matrix Resurrections has screened, and we’ve got the audience’s first reactions.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Announces Official Release Date

With Keanu Reeves returning to theaters and HBO Max as one of his signature characters this week in The Matrix Resurrections, you might be wondering: What is the state of the John Wick franchise? We’d heard that there was a Chapter 4 planned in the long-running franchise about the world’s deadliest dog lover, but it’s been slow to materialize. It was initially scheduled for release in May of 2021, but got pushed back for a variety of reasons (including, supposedly, Reeves’ work on The Matrix Resurrections).
Michael Keaton to reprise role of 'Batman' for two separate films

Actor, Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the Dark Knight. Fans of Keaton's 1989 and 1992 portrayal of the Caped Crusader will be able to see him take on the role in two separate films. He'll be featured in 'Batgirl,' the upcoming HBO Max superhero film, and in Warner...
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Avoids ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Over Memorial Day And Heads To 2023 – Updated

UPDATED: It stands to reason that Lionsgate’s tentpole John Wick: Chapter 4 would move off Memorial Day weekend 2022 after Paramount plopped Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick on May 27. The Chad Stahelski-directed John Wick fourthquel will now debut on March 24, 2023, as revealed in a teaser that dropped Wednesday. I’m told by sources that the actual reason why the fourthquel shifted was because production stopped on the movie, and needs to resume at a latter point in Japan. The Keanu Reeves movie is shooting around the world. Even if Lionsgate wanted to release this movie on Memorial Day weekend, they...
Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 Has Officially Been Delayed Again

If a certain virus hadn’t interfered with our lives, John Wick: Chapter 4 (which might be subtitled Hagakure) would have been released in May 2021, meaning we would probably be close to getting John Wick: Chapter 5 by now. However, as a result of the pandemic, as well as Keanu Reeves’ commitment to The Matrix Resurrections, Lionsgate decided to delay the next entry in the action franchise an entire year. Now the studio has officially announced that it’s pushed Chapter 4 back yet again, though this delay isn’t quite as big as the last one.
Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
Jessica Henwick on 'The Matrix Resurrections,' Lana Wachowski, Rian Johnson’s 'Knives Out 2,' and the Russo Brothers ‘The Gray Man’

With The Matrix Resurrections now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Jessica Henwick about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the interview, she talked about what surprised her about working with director Lana Wachowski, how she is afraid of heights and what it was like filming the sequence where her character has to jump off a building, what it meant being part of a Matrix movie, some of her pinch me moments on set, how if you look close you might see her and Tom Hardy in the background in the San Francisco scenes, and more. In addition, Henwick talks about why she wanted to be part of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, why she’s excited for people to see the Russo brothers The Gray Man, and how people will be surprised at the films sense of humor.
Does The New Generation Need To Watch The Matrix Trilogy Before Resurrections? Here’s What Carrie-Anne Moss Says

The competition is real for the film industry this Holiday Season. There are a number of massive movies in theaters including Spider-Man: No Way Home, West Side Story, and The Matrix Resurrections. The latter will serve as a sequel to The Wachowskis’ original trilogy, so does the new generation need to watch the first three movies before Resurrections? Here’s what Carrie-Anne Moss thinks.
