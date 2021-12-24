With The Matrix Resurrections now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Jessica Henwick about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the interview, she talked about what surprised her about working with director Lana Wachowski, how she is afraid of heights and what it was like filming the sequence where her character has to jump off a building, what it meant being part of a Matrix movie, some of her pinch me moments on set, how if you look close you might see her and Tom Hardy in the background in the San Francisco scenes, and more. In addition, Henwick talks about why she wanted to be part of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, why she’s excited for people to see the Russo brothers The Gray Man, and how people will be surprised at the films sense of humor.

