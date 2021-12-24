ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany Haddish: Is Not Happy About What Common Said After Their Break Up

By Don Juan Fasho
RNB Cincy 100.3
 1 day ago

Tiffany Haddish is not a happy camper and what Common said about their break-up.

The “Night School” star said in a new interview that she was “disappointed” by the rapper’s public comments about their split , as they didn’t align with what he had told her in private.

“I was disappointed,” she said on Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee” ( via Entertainment Tonight ). “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’” ( LoveBScott )

