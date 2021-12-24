Oklahoma sixth-grader saves choking classmate and rescues disabled woman from burning house in same day

A young boy from Oklahoma is being called a hero after he saved a choking classmate and helped a woman escape a burning house on the same day.

Sixth-grader Davyon Johnson was named an honorary member of the police and sheriff's department at a Muskogee Board of Education meeting last week, the Muskogee Phoenix reports .



“I felt good, excited,” Johnson said when receiving the honor.

Principal Latricia Dawkins said Johnson deserved the recognition for his quick action.

“He is just a kind soul and well-liked by his peers and staff alike,” she said.

Dawkins said a student tried to open a water bottle using their mouth when they accidentally swallowed the bottle cap and began choking. Johnson used the Heimlich maneuver on the student, freeing the cap from his throat, according to Dawkins.

“Davyon immediately sprinted over and did the Heimlich maneuver ,” Dawkins said. “From the account of the witnesses, when he did it, the bottle cap popped out.”

The young hero said he learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver from a YouTube video.

“Just in case you’re in the situation I was in, you can know what to do,” he said.

Later that day, Johnson helped a disabled woman escape her home that was partly on fire.

“It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house,” Johnson said. “She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave.”

He explained the back of the house was on fire at the time and "eventually got to the front of the house.”

Johnson’s mother, LaToya Johnson, says she is very proud of her son.

“I’m just a proud mom."

