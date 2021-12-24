ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eve to list on NYSE through business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp.

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE , FL / CLEVELAND, OH – Eve UAM, LLC, a leader in the development of next-generation Urban Air Mobility solutions, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Zanite Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. Upon closing of the transaction, Zanite will change...

www.traveldailynews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
