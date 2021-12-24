ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Gulf Air resumes direct flights to Baku

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANAMA, KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will resume its direct flights to Baku, with two weekly flights starting from 06 January 2022. On this occasion, Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, said “We have been operating direct flights...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Low-cost airline that offers £16 upgrades to a 'child-free zone' where under-12s are BANNED launches London Gatwick to Bangkok service

An airline that offers a child-free zone on its planes is now operating services from the UK for the first time. Scoot, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines that launched in 2012, is running direct Dreamliner flights from London Gatwick to Bangkok with bare-bones one-way economy fares starting at just £210.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
samchui.com

The Final Airbus A380 – The Last Delivery Flight

16 Dec 2021 was a historical and sad day for A380 fans, Airbus has just delivered the last A380 MSN272 to customer Emirates Airline. In total, 251 A380s have been built. The new aircraft, registered as A6-EVS, is Emirate's 123rd Airbus A380 superjumbo jet. It is also the final A380 aircraft to join the Emirates’ fleet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Virgin Atlantic Resumes Saint Lucia Flights

The first Virgin Atlantic Airbus in 21 months touched down at Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport on the weekend after resuming flights to the eastern Caribbean island nation. Saturday’s flight marked the first of thrice-weekly Virgin Atlantic flights to the island. Virgin Atlantic gives BA some competition on...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baku#Directives#Bahrain#Gulf Air
The Independent

This new Icelandic budget airline has US-UK flights for £99

A new Icelandic budget airline has launched with flights between the US and UK for under £100 one way.Reykjavik-based Play started up in July with a small schedule of European flights, adding the US to its network in December.Flights from Boston and Baltimore, Washington to London Stansted - Play’s UK base - are set to start from spring 2022, with one-way fares currently appearing for as little as £99.The Baltimore route launches on 20 April, followed by Boston on 11 May. Flights from Dublin will also follow in April.All flights involve a short layover in Reykjavik, mostly with a 1.5...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

A New Airline Has Flights to Europe for as Little as $109

Low-cost airlines are a give-and-take proposition for travelers. You know it shouldn't cost less to fly to Europe than it does to drive to the next state over. Still, if you're the kind of traveler that is willing to make it work -- small seats, no amenities unless you pay, limited baggage, etc. -- a budget airline can make travel a whole lot easier. (At least, financially.)
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

British Airways and Qatar Airways mark the next milestone in their Joint Business

British Airways and Qatar Airways mark the next milestone in their Joint Business Partnership, as they announce their intent to extend their Joint Business. The news follows British Airways’ relaunch of daily services to Doha, with the airline’s first flight taking off from Gatwick last week, giving customers access to Qatar Airways’ expansive global network with connections from Doha to over 100 destinations across the world.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Azerbaijan
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Now Offers A Train For All Domestic Frankfurt Feeder Flights

German flag carrier Lufthansa now offers a rail option of all domestic feeder flights bound for its main Frankfurt hub. The move makes it easier for environmentally-conscious travelers to cut their emissions when traveling from somewhere other than a significant Lufthansa hub. Sustainability has become a hot topic within the...
LIFESTYLE
995qyk.com

Tampa International Airport Now Has Direct Flights To Mainland Europe

The world is getting smaller and the allure of Tampa Bay is getting stronger! Tampa International Airport now has direct flights to mainland Europe. You’ll be seeing a new airline landing at TIA. Eurowings Discover is about to start nonstop service from Frankfurt, Germany to Tampa Bay. The airline is the Lufthansa Group’s new leisure airline and will have four-times-per-week service to TIA.
TAMPA, FL
worldairlinenews.com

Air Belgium to offer direct flights to Dominican Republic from Brussels Airport

Air Belgium, will officially launch on December 15, 2021 direct and regular flights to Punta Cana in Dominican Republic from Brussels Airport (Zaventem). After the successful launch of a first route from Brussels Airport to Mauritius, Air Belgium will now also offer two weekly direct flights to Punta Cana every Wednesday and Saturday.
WORLD
travelmole.com

Qatar Airways resuming full in-flight premium dining on London flights

Qatar Airways is resuming its pre-pandemic in-flight dining services on its London route again. It will also be re-instated on flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle. Passengers in First and Business Class will no longer be offered meals on a serving tray, instead the food service will follow its fine-dining etiquette, with silverware and chinaware presented on white linen complete with candle light.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Qantas Schedules Airbus A380 Flights To London From June 2022

Qantas appears to have brought its London Airbus A380 launch forward to June, according to its latest schedule filings. The airline’s website lists the giant of the skies as operating the kangaroo route from Sydney to London starting on June 19th. Just a month ago it was reported that the service would be back up and running by October 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bostonnews.net

Omicron hampered India's plans to resume international flights: Scindia

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Amidst the looming threat of Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), which had earlier announced the resumption of international flights from December 15, has paused the move. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday at a Confederation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wtae.com

British Airways will resume Pittsburgh-London nonstop flights

PITTSBURGH — British Airways said it will once again offer direct flights between Pittsburgh International Airport and London's Heathrow Airport, beginning June 3. Watch the report in the video player above. The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Tickets can now be purchased on britishairways.com. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
routesonline.com

Air Belgium resumes Belgium–Curaçao flights

WILLEMSTAD- December 15, 2021 – On December 15, Air Belgium resumed its flight connecting Belgium and Curaçao and will now be flying twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. At its first arrival, the aircraft was welcomed by the traditional water salute. The flight from Belgium to Curaçao will be departing from a new gateway, Brussels Airport, making a brief stop at Punta Cana, while the return flights will be non-stop. Thanks to this Air Belgium flight, Curaçao is now able to receive additional visitors from the European market for either business or leisure. The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) want to congratulate Air Belgium with the return of their Belgium–Curaçao flight.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Qantas is launching its first direct flights from Australia to Europe in 2022

Travelling from Australia to Europe has always been tricky. It’s a long flight, anyway – and it’s made even longer by the inevitable stopover on the way. The journey is about to get a lot easier, though, as Qantas has just announced that it’s launching its first direct flights in 2022 to mainland Europe.
WORLD
businesstraveller.com

Qantas to resume nonstop Rome flights after 18-year gap

Qantas has announced plans to offer nonstop flights between Perth and Rome next year. The seasonal Sydney-Perth-Rome route will operate thrice-weekly from June 22, 2022, using the carrier’s B787 Dreamliner aircraft. As things stand it will be the only direct, nonstop route between Continental Europe and Australia, and it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Qatar Airways welcomes the return of pre-pandemic in-flight services on its routes to London and Paris

Qatar Airways marks a new milestone by resuming its pre-pandemic in-flight dining experience on its London and Paris routes, once again offering the full personalised services that the airline is renowned for around the world. Passengers in First and Business Class will no longer be offered meals on a serving tray, instead the food service will follow the fine-dining etiquette, where the silverware and chinaware will be presented elegantly on crisp white linen complete with candle light; the perfect setting at 40,000 feet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Gulf Air and Tourism Authority cooperate in launching a variety of tourism packages

MANAMA, KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN - Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority announced the activation of a number of unprecedented offers for passengers of the carrier. These offers will give Gulf Air’s passengers the opportunity to stop in Bahrain, obtain hotel reservations, and use tourist facilities through various tailored packages and offers, before continuing on to their final destinations.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy