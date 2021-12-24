Gulf Air resumes direct flights to Baku

WILLEMSTAD- December 15, 2021 – On December 15, Air Belgium resumed its flight connecting Belgium and Curaçao and will now be flying twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. At its first arrival, the aircraft was welcomed by the traditional water salute. The flight from Belgium to Curaçao will be departing from a new gateway, Brussels Airport, making a brief stop at Punta Cana, while the return flights will be non-stop. Thanks to this Air Belgium flight, Curaçao is now able to receive additional visitors from the European market for either business or leisure. The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) want to congratulate Air Belgium with the return of their Belgium–Curaçao flight.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO