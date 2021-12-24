ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Revealed: The tourist attractions available in the most languages

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN - The digital learning platform Preply has carried out a study to find out which of the world’s leading tourist attractions offer information on their websites in the most foreign languages. The pandemic has caused many travellers to research more about corona regulations, especially when visiting busy...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
Vice

The True Stories of 10 of the Most Disputed Objects at the British Museum

A group of restitution advocates from across the world are calling on the British Museum to return artefacts that were stolen by the British Empire. The British Museum is home to around 8 million objects. The reality that many of these artefacts – around 99 percent of which are not placed on public display, but hoarded away in the institution’s private archives – were forcibly taken has led to decades-long demands for their restitution.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Foreign Languages#Tourist Attraction#Times Square#French#The Sacre Coeur
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
iheart.com

Most Expensive City In The World Revealed

Tel Aviv, Israel now ranks as the most expensive city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual Worldwide Cost of Living report released on Wednesday (December 1) via NBC News. The beachside metropolis moved up four spots from 2020 to edge out Paris and Singapore, both of...
WORLD
Robb Report

Orient Express Is Launching 6 New Luxury Sleeper Trains to Whisk You Around Italy and Beyond

All aboard! There are half a dozen luxurious new sleeper trains ready to make tracks across Italy. The famed, century-old train service Orient Express, which is helmed by French hospitality group Accor, has just announced it’s launching six lavish locomotives in 2023 that will take travelers through the boot-shaped country and beyond. The aptly named La Dolce Vita trains will offer 15 itineraries across Italy and Europe. The 12 scenic routes in Italy will cover 14 of the country’s regions, stopping at a total of 131 cities plus an array iconic destinations, such as the Alps and Tuscany’s Val d’Orcia. What’s more,...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Travel
SPY

The Most Durable (And Attractive) Basement Flooring Options Online

Choosing the best flooring for your basement can be a confusing task — there are tons of options available. But the right one for you will depend on what your lifestyle is, how you use your basement, and what you want the final design to look like. For unfinished basements, you may want to stick with simple and practical options. If it’s a living space or a man cave, you’ll want to go for more of a refined aesthetic. If it’s being used as a gym, a padded option is the most sensible and cost-efficient choice. Always try to purchase...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Be My Travel Muse

30 of the Best Places to Visit in Europe

It’s pretty darn magical that in Europe you can take a road trip starting in one country and within just a few hours end up in another with a whole different culture and language. As an American, this still blows my mind and makes me want to explore more of the continent.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Luxury Après Ski Index: New research reveals the most luxurious ski resorts in Europe

The European ski season is upon us once again and after the pandemic closures of 2020, many skiers are desperate to hit the slopes. So why not do it in style?. This newly-released ‘Luxury Après Ski Index’ ranks the best resorts on the continent for those looking for a touch of glamour after a hard day on the slopes.
TRAVEL
allears.net

4 Pay-Per-Ride Attractions Will Be Available WITH Genie+ for a Limited Time in Disney World

We’ve seen a lot of changes in Disney World recently, and one of the biggest is the new Genie program that replaced FastPasses. With Genie+, guests can pay $15 per ticket per day to reserve their spot in Lightning Lanes at some Disney World rides, which means they get to skip the standby line and get on those rides faster. Other rides will cost an additional, individual fee if you want to skip the line. But Disney just announced a BIG change coming to this system!
TRAVEL
The Independent

Thousands of holidays axed over Omicron restrictions

Thousands of holidays during the festive period have been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions imposed by destinations.Winter sports operator Crystal Ski has axed its trips to Austria departing on December 27 after the country introduced tougher entry requirements due to the Omicron variant.Austria announced on Wednesday that arrivals from the UK will be required to quarantine for 10 days from Saturday unless they are fully vaccinated including a booster dose, and have evidence of a recent negative PCR test.Crystal Ski issued a message to customers on Thursday night which stated: “Unfortunately, due to the short notice of the new Austrian...
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Travelling In A New Vegan World Virtual Summit

UNITED STATES - The Vegan Travel Association (VTA) announce the 2022 Travelling in a New Vegan World Summit (#NVW22). This virtual event will take place over 17 days on the platform Hey Summit - a global collaboration software used to host summits, talk-series, conferences and events. The Travelling in a New Vegan World Summit will take place January 15th - 31st, 2022 with an Opening Session on January 14th and best of all - admission is free.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Britons are dreaming of a white Christmas in the USA

ETIAS.com has surveyed over 2,000 Britons to discover the top places on their Christmas wish list to travel this holiday season. With borders reopening and families finally able to reunite with loved ones across the globe, the data also reveals where Brits are jetting off for their first holiday in 2022.
WORLD
KPBS

NUNO exhibit at Japanese Friendship Garden reveals language of textiles

A new exhibit called NUNO: The Language of Textiles at the Japanese Friendship Garden's Inamori Pavilion in Balboa Park may inspire you to look at fabric in a whole new way. The Japanese Friendship Garden offers a lovely retreat from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Walking back through the serene garden and koi pools you will eventually end at the Inamori Pavilion where gently cascading water will provide the perfect soundscape for a visit to the new NUNO: The Language of Textiles exhibit.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy