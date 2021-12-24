ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX US announces payments integration with Stratos Jets

By Tatiana Rokou
Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY, CALIF. - FTX US, a leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Stratos Jets Charters Inc, a private jet charter broker based in Orlando, Florida. Through this partnership, Stratos will be accepting payments in both crypto and fiat through the FTX Pay platform....

