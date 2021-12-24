FTX US announces payments integration with Stratos Jets

LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file storage for remote collaboration, announced an integration partnership with Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming, and delivery technologies. Together, Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture and LucidLink Filespaces provide real-time cloud ingest support, ideal for live news, and sports media productions. As with any live workflow, capturing, editing, broadcasting content, and streaming to fans as near to real-time as possible is imperative for sporting events. Integrating the two solutions allows production teams to quickly ingest live events as they happen directly to globally accessible storage. LucidLink supports encrypted playback into any application, making files available to remote editors removing the need for complicated networking, file-acceleration technologies, or physical shared storage devices. LucidLink Filespaces can connect to at-home, on-prem, or virtualized workstations to offer instant, low, or high-resolution edit workflows anywhere.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO