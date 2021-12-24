ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

“Porsche of E-Bikes” Stokes Greyp Expectations

By Lawrence Ulrich
IEEE Spectrum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven chip shortages and supply-chain snafus haven’t stopped the Pyrenees-worthy ascent of e-bikes, whose sales are leaving traditional bikes in their dust. If more evidence were needed that e-bikes and micromobility are a cool defense for a toasting planet, consider this: Porsche, the venerable sports-car purveyor, recently acquired a majority stake...

spectrum.ieee.org

Comments / 0

Related
Road & Track

The Porsche 911 GT1 Is Astonishingly Approachable

"Sports car" is a term that defies easy definition, especially in the context of endurance racing. When the BPR (European racing series) started its program of 4-hour enduros for Gran Turismo cars, its aim was to give what the man in the street calls sports cars a chance to compete against one another after having undergone some strictly defined modification to make them raceworthy and safe. To allow some high-grade cars built in numbers too small for homologation in the old FIA GT class (which required a minimum of 200 cars to be produced in 12 months), no minimum production was specified, provided the competing cars were certified for use on public roads. This paved the way into racing for cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Lotus, Venturi, Marcos, McLaren and others, though initially the races were dominated by Porsche 911s of all sorts.
CARS
RideApart

The Stark Varg Is A Powerful All-Electric Motocross Bike

Stark Future is a mobility startup founded in 2019. The company, located just outside of Barcelona, has Swedish roots, and is run by CEO and co-founder Anton Wass. The company has recently presented its most radical product yet, the Varg—which translates to Strong Wolf is Swedish. The Stark Varg presents itself as the future of motocross bikes, and is a clear indication of just how much electric powertrains have advanced in recent years.
BICYCLES
AutoGuide.com

2022 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe Review: Less is More

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM / Le/100KM): 11.3/5.1. Starting Price (USD): $89,950 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $133,420 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $103,100 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $153,135 (inc. dest.) This 2022 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid sits near the bottom of the range, closer to the base Cayenne than the...
BUYING CARS
Road & Track

The Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Is a Perfect Road-Trip Wagon

Take a guess at how many Panamera variants Porsche currently builds. No cheating. Just think about it—all the different body styles, engines, wheelbases, and trims. Got your guess? Sorry, you're wrong. Porsche has 24 different Panameras currently available. Two dozen. They range all the way from a base rear-driver...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mate Rimac
makeuseof.com

eSkute Voyager: Powerful Budget e-Mountain Bike Goes Anywhere

The eSkute Voyager is not a refined ride for the city dweller; it's a brutish beast for those living out of town. If you need something lightweight and portable that you can carry down from your apartment, fold up, and put on the metro, this isn't it. Sure, it'll handle a bit of asphalt, but it's much happier riding mountain tops, hillside trails, and country paths.
BICYCLES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Vehicles#Croatian#Bugatti Rimac#Ev#Koenigsegg#Greyps#Android Ios
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
MotorTrend Magazine

1970 Mustang Buried in Garage for Almost 30 Years!

How do cars end up being entombed in garages or hidden away in barns or sheds? We imagine there are a host of reasons, but we would bet one of the most common is that the car broke down or was otherwise damaged, the owner didn't have the time, cash, or passion to fix it, and it was locked away to be repaired "eventually." But, like that song from the musical Annie goes, repair is always a day away, and such is certainly the case with this 1970 Mustang fastback—or as Ford called it, a Sportsroof.
CARS
Carscoops

Custom Shop Is Transforming The C8 Corvette Into A V12-Powered Cadillac Supercar

A U.S. tuning company by the name of Competition Carbon that appears to specialize in Corvettes and Lamborghinis plans to turn the current Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into the mid-engined Cadillac supercar that we never had. This wild custom creation will be unveiled at SEMA 2022 and consists of an intricate...
CARS
Outsider.com

Barely-Driven Vintage Buick Sells for an Insane Price

“Used car. Only driven by a little old lady to church on Sundays.” Unscrupulous salesmen have used this line to lure in unsuspecting buyers for generations. I doubt that it’s likely ever been true, but there are great, low-mileage used cars available. You’re just going to have to pay a fortune for them. For instance, a 34-year-old Buick muscle car with less than 800 miles on the odometer sold at auction Monday for $236,000.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Pagani Huayra For Sale With $180,000 Option

It's been ten years since the Pagani Huayra debuted as the replacement for the legendary Zonda. Although the regular Huayra coupe has recently been discontinued, Pagani still sells limited-edition versions of the Huayra such as the Roadster BC and the track-focused Huayra R. Production of the original Huayra was limited...
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
Carscoops

Take A Tour Of Volkner Mobil’s $1.85 Million Motorhome With A Garage For Your Porsche

Buying a motorhome sounds like the perfect plan for retirement, or for people who love making long trips in luxury and comfort. The only downside is that you can’t really enjoy driving a heavyweight truck on B-roads as you would do with a proper sportscar, but Wuppertal-based Volkner Mobil came up with a solution to this problem as their latest $1.85 million (€1.6 million) motorhome can fit a Porsche.
BUYING CARS
hypebeast.com

Ducati Premieres its Off-Road Motorcycle, DesertX

Ducati has officially revealed its new DesertX off-road motorcycle, a robust and stylish offering inspired by the Dakar Rally and Enduro motorcycles of the 80s, following a widespread positive response to its concept model in 2019. The DesertX utilizes an all-new steel trellis chassis and is fitted with a 21-inch...
CARS
Robb Report

Only 3 Bugatti EB 112 Saloons Were Made in the Mid-’90s. Now One Is Up for Sale.

A forgotten relic from Bugatti’s long and winding past has returned to remind collectors that the marque wasn’t always about supercars. An ultra-rare example of the automaker’s EB 112 sedan (yes, a sedan) from the mid-1990s was just listed for sale by exotic car dealer Schaltkulisse. It is one of only three prototypes ever built by the automaker, making it one of the most exclusive models in its history. The EB 112 dates back to a very strange period in the marque’s history—after it was revived by Italian business man Roman Artioli in 1987 and before it was acquired by Volkswagen Auto...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Unrestored BMW In Rare Metallic Green Up for Auction

This is the perfect combination of exterior/interior styling and performance, and now it could be yours!. BMW is possibly one of the most instantly recognizable brands in Germany for its unique design language, high performance, and dedication to creating an excellent driving experience. With such machines on their side as the 335i, M3, and other astonishing BMW road racing legends, the brand has essentially cemented itself as the first love of car enthusiasts across the globe. This is made even better when you realize that there is an abundance of different BMW vehicles, making it easy for everyone to get exactly what they want in a car. These cars have it all, best exemplified by this great car, whether its speed, luxury, or style.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy