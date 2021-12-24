“Porsche of E-Bikes” Stokes Greyp Expectations

"Sports car" is a term that defies easy definition, especially in the context of endurance racing. When the BPR (European racing series) started its program of 4-hour enduros for Gran Turismo cars, its aim was to give what the man in the street calls sports cars a chance to compete against one another after having undergone some strictly defined modification to make them raceworthy and safe. To allow some high-grade cars built in numbers too small for homologation in the old FIA GT class (which required a minimum of 200 cars to be produced in 12 months), no minimum production was specified, provided the competing cars were certified for use on public roads. This paved the way into racing for cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Lotus, Venturi, Marcos, McLaren and others, though initially the races were dominated by Porsche 911s of all sorts.

