An opportunity to own a unique and special property consisting of 93 acres with thousands of acres of conservation abutting. You can hike to Vermont! A gated mile-long paved drive meanders to the site of this beautiful Post and Beam home. Privacy abounds and nature is at your doorstep. Open plan with window walls and soaring ceilings overlooks the stunning view of Richmond Pond, meadows, and mountains. It is the perfect mixture of rustic charm and modern amenities inside and out. The beautiful pool area also has a hot tub for year-round enjoyment. There is a three-car attached garage plus a two-story heated barn. The beautiful land offers the opportunity for an additional home or family compound. Seller may build 5th bedroom for the right offer; it is an easy task.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO