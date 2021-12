BRUSSELS - ACI Europe welcomed the decision by the European Commission to set a 64% minimum airport slot usage threshold for the Summer 2022 season. Accordingly, airlines operating out of congested EU airports will be required to effectively use their allocated slots for at least 64% of the time to keep them, up from the 50% threshold currently applied. This is still far from the normal 80% usage rule. Importantly, the continued application of the force majeure provisions will in any case provide airlines with full flexibility and protection from the usage requirement in case of disruptive new travel restrictions.

