How to Handle the Legal Issues That Haunt the Rise of Ghost Kitchens

The popular plant-based meat company Impossible Foods has teamed up with an unexpected partner to launch their first venture into the fast food space. According to Food & Wine, Impossible Foods has partnered with the gourmet hot dog chain Dog Haus to set up a series of delivery-only ghost kitchens across the United States. Impossible Foods — a pioneer in the alternative meat space, having launched their enormously popular flagship product, The Impossible Burger, in 2016 — have launched a wide variety of plant-based products in recent years, including Chicken Nuggets and Meatballs. With that in mind, it's not a huge surprise that the company is joining the growing trend of ghost kitchens, a type of delivery-only restaurant with no dining room, waiters, or public areas, which has become enormously popular with companies like Wendy's and Nathan's Famous in recent years, driven by the rise in food delivery demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO