Winding my way through clothing racks at the store looking for coats that my 12- and 10-year-old children will outgrow in a year, my heart sinks. Though I’d just finished instructing them to sit with their devices and not move a muscle, I hear my kids shrieking with laughter while running into displays and bumping into shoppers. Why can’t they be like those kids who snap to attention with “that look” from mom? “Their mother should get them under control,” I remarked to an older gentleman who valiantly tried to avoid getting knocked down by my out-of-control tweens. He laughed. I’ve learned...

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO