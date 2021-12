This is an opinion cartoon. When darkness is overwhelming, ask for light. Seek the light of peace. Merry Christmas, y’all. JD Crowe is the cartoonist for Alabama Media Group and AL.com. He won the RFK Human Rights Award for Editorial Cartoons in 2020. In 2018, he was awarded the Rex Babin Memorial Award for local and state cartoons by the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. Follow JD on Facebook, Twitter @Crowejam and Instagram @JDCrowepix.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO