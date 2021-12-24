ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

New Manufacturing Facility Coming to Bath

By Lucas Day
 1 day ago
A new manufacturing facility is coming to Bath and is expected to bring 60 new jobs with it. LP Corp will build a new 75-acre facility at the...

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

ITT Gould Pumps Donates $15K to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County has received a $10,000 donation from ITT Goulds Pumps, Inc. to help with current and future building projects. There are many families in Seneca County in great need of adequate housing and it is the mission of HFHSC to eradicate that need. Over the past 20 years, HFHSC has provided housing to nearly 30 families while investing $2.3 million in those homes. HFHSC builds or renovates at least one home every year. The four homes from the 2021 building season are on schedule to be completed in early 2022. Two additional building projects are currently planned for 2022.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Trustees Opt-In on Marijuana Retail Sales

Following a well-attended hour-long public hearing Tuesday night, Penn Yan village trustees voted in favor of opting-in on the retail sale of marijuana within the village. Municipalities statewide like Penn Yan have until the end of the year to opt-out of the retail sales provision. If the village had voted to opt-out Tuesday, it could have later done a 180 and allowed retail sales at any time.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Boiler Blast At Seneca County Prison

An explosion this week at a building on the soon-to-be-closed Willard Drug Treatment Campus. The blast Monday morning in the old Willard Psychiatric Center administration building is being blamed on the building’s steam boiler heating system. The blast, according to the Finger Lakes Times, blew out 10 windows and...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

November Sales Tax Collections in Yates, Schuyler Counties Hold Steady

Sales tax collections in Yates County remained steady from October to November. According to numbers released Monday by the state Comptroller’s Office, the county collected 1.1-MILLION dollars last month, down just a hair from the 1.2-MILLION dollars collected in October. The 1.1-MILLION dollars collected in November was a 20-percent increase over the amount brought in compared to November of 2020.
YATES COUNTY, NY
