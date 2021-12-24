Schuyler County to Appoint New Administrator Monday

For the third straight month, Yates County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state. For the first time during this stretch, Yates is not alone. Along with Saratoga, Yates recorded a jobless rate of 2.8-percent for November. The unemployment rate has also declined in Yates County during those three months. In September it was 3.2-percent and 3.1-percent in October.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO