Schuyler County, NY

Schuyler County to Appoint New Administrator Monday

By Lucas Day
 1 day ago
Schuyler County Deputy Administrator Fonda Chronis will be appointed County Administrator at the county’s Year-End meeting on Monday. Chronis will...

Yates County Records State’s Lowest Unemployment Rate Again

For the third straight month, Yates County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state. For the first time during this stretch, Yates is not alone. Along with Saratoga, Yates recorded a jobless rate of 2.8-percent for November. The unemployment rate has also declined in Yates County during those three months. In September it was 3.2-percent and 3.1-percent in October.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Ontario County Hospitals Full of COVID Patients (Video)

Ontario County government and health leaders joined Wednesday to report the surge in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of nursing home beds has put hospitals at a breaking point. Each of the hospital systems in Ontario County have had to divert ambulances several times over the last few weeks, sometimes sending patients hundreds of miles away to open hospital beds.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Ontario County to Hold COVID-19 Update Wednesday

Local health and government leaders from in and around Ontario County will provide a regional COVID-19 update during a press conference Wednesday in Canandaigua. Senator Pam Helming and Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren will be joining county Director of Public Health Mary Beer, along with representatives from Finger Lakes Health, Rochester Regional Health and UR Medicine Thompson are scheduled to take part. Approximately 1100 county residents are in isolation or quarantine.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Geneva City Manager to Step Down in January

After a dozen years of working for the city of Geneva, Sage Gerling has decided it’s time to move on. Gerling announced Monday she will be stepping down as City Manager next month to begin a new position with Cornell University at AgriTech in Geneva. Gerling has served as...
GENEVA, NY
November Sales Tax Collections in Yates, Schuyler Counties Hold Steady

Sales tax collections in Yates County remained steady from October to November. According to numbers released Monday by the state Comptroller’s Office, the county collected 1.1-MILLION dollars last month, down just a hair from the 1.2-MILLION dollars collected in October. The 1.1-MILLION dollars collected in November was a 20-percent increase over the amount brought in compared to November of 2020.
YATES COUNTY, NY
