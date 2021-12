Many League of Legends fans have seen star-studded teams fall short of expectations before. And over the past two years, TOP Esports has been one of the big names to falter. As a result, the organization has started to retool its roster by re-signing Knight and parting ways with top laner 369, veteran star jungler Karsa, and support Yuyanjia.

