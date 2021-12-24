ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Best vitamins for the immune system

thekatynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all want one thing, and that is a healthy immune system. However, do you understand the importance of your diet when it comes to a healthy immune system? We have stopped consuming fresh fruits and vegetables, which is the main reason behind our weak immune systems. In recent...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins C#Vitamin E#Vitamin A#Vitamin D#Vitamin C
asapland.com

The Strongest Vitamin for Nerves:- Vitamin B3 Prevents Neuron Death

The Strongest Vitamin for Nerves:- Vitamin B3 Prevents Neuron Death. Foods that contain vitamin B3 may offer protection from neuron death, a new study suggests. The findings provide more evidence for the theory that a healthy diet can help preserve brain health. In people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Brain Foods To Improve Your Focus And Memory

Just as an engine needs the right fuel to work at peak performance, so does your brain. You need the right nutrients to keep your memory sharp and ward off disease, boost your mood, and improve your productivity. Thing is, figuring out which of the thousands of foods out there...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

5 Foods That Naturally Lower Cholesterol for Women Over 60

For millions of Americans, taking statins – medications like Lipitor and Crestor – to lower cholesterol has become the norm. However, these drugs, while they work, can come with significant side effects. Although most people tolerate the medications just fine, statins can cause body achiness, brain fog, liver...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The Best Tea For Boosting Immunity This Winter

The winter months can be a very vulnerable time for your immune system. From cold and flu season, and now the added pressure of COVID-19, our bodies are often more susceptible to illness in the colder season. This is why it’s essential to take care of yourself during this time of year, and do things that nourish your immune system so that you can be ready to fight off any illness that comes your way. Nutrition is a crucial component of this—eating a diet rich in all the necessary food groups, especially fruits and vegetables, is the best way to support your overall wellness. Hydration is another important piece of the puzzle, but many people don’t drink enough fluids in the winter, as they’re less active and may be less inclined to drink regularly. However, water isn’t the only beverage that can hydrate you; teas are also a great option for hydration, and immunity as well. We asked Laura Burak, MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slimdown with Smoothies, what her favorite tea is for immune support in the colder times of year.
NUTRITION
arcamax.com

Marijuana Manipulates Your Immune System — What Does This Mean?

The cannabinoids in marijuana are immune-modulators, which means that they can manipulate our immune systems. So, what does that mean?. Cannabis is a multipurpose plant. Depending on our moods, method, strain, and more, the plant can have different effects. The compounds in cannabis, called cannabinoids, are known as immune-modulators. This refers to them having some kind of influence on our immune system, thus producing a wide variety of effects.
CANCER
sixtyandme.com

6 Best Vitamins and Supplements for Women Over 60 (# 5 Will Surprise You!)

While diet should always come first, there are some supplements for women over 60 that provide additional benefits that can be difficult to obtain from food alone – especially if you are eating less to lose weight, if you have a reduced appetite, or are avoiding certain foods due to intolerances.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

The Best Vitamin B Foods For Vegans & Omnivores Alike

Whether you've recently gone vegan or are looking to optimize your nutrition as an omnivore, B vitamins are essential for overall health. As a cluster of eight vitamins, they're responsible for everything from muscle to cognitive function, says dietitian Elana Natker, M.S., R.D. Here's the thing about B vitamins: Because...
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: 5 Mental Signs Linked To Low B12 Levels

Foods high in vitamin B12 include shellfish, eggs, fish, poultry, meats and milk. A vitamin B12 deficiency means there is not enough vitamin B12 circulating in the body. Mentally, prolonged vitamin B12 deficiency has been linked to a range of symptoms. These include memory issues, confusion, irritability, depression and even...
HEALTH
Washington Times-Herald

How different vitamins affect the body

At the dawn of a new year, it's not uncommon for people take inventory of their personal health and strive to make positive changes. Being more conscientious of the foods they put into their bodies is a start, but some individuals may wonder if supplementation can help them go one step further.
HEALTH
nosh.com

For The Biome Launches Three Solutions For “A Wiser Immune System” at Erewhon

The latest innovation from For The Biome, a collection of clinically proven supplements to help individuals strengthen the body’s immune response and support emotional resilience, is now available at the organic grocer and café, Erewhon. The shoppers of the six locations of the upscale grocer, eminent distributor of...
HEALTH
alternativemedicine.com

Protect Your Immune System: Eat Right and Reduce Stress

It’s that time again, flu season. Are you ready to beat the cold and flu season? Many times, we see families where one child is sick one week, and another child is sick the next, as family members pass their illnesses back and forth. It makes me realize, each year, the importance of keeping the entire family healthy. Here are some helpful tips you can use now and all year round to support a strong immune system.
HEALTH
The Press

Baby's Immune System Is Tougher Than You Think

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to fending off new viruses, baby has Mom and Dad beat. An infant's immune system is better than an adult's at combating new viruses, researchers say. Compared to adults, babies get a lot of viral respiratory infections, but babies are...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy