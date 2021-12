One of the most common conditions nowadays is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It is a mental condition in which people face difficulty in concentrating on their daily activities. People who are seriously affected by this condition may seem to be restless all the time. This condition starts appearing from early childhood. The symptoms can be noticeable from an early age. Children from the age of 3 to 12 start displaying signs of ADHD. If this illness is left untreated for a long time then it may result in lifelong consequences like sleep deprivation and anxiety disorders.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO