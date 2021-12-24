ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Main Reasons Why People Decide To Install Solar Panels

When it comes to thinking about alternative sources of energy (and the potential that they hold)...

JustLuxe.com

Do Solar Panels Work Without Sunlight

Solar panels are rapidly growing in popularity, and the consumer market has yet to catch up. Many people have some basic questions about solar panels, such as "Do solar panels work at night?" "How do they produce electricity?" etc. But the number of solar panel installations hasn’t slowed down. In...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

Where Are Solar Panels Made? Does It Matter?

It was in Murray Hill, New Jersey, that many claim the first solar panel was made. In 1954, three scientists researching for the Bell Telephone company conducted experiments on strips of silicon that led to the development of a solar cell. They announced the invention by using it to power a small toy Ferris wheel and a radio transmitter, shortly thereafter filing a patent for a silicon solar cell reaching 6% efficiency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Go Green At Home Today With These $175 180W Solar Panels

If you have been considering going green or simply looking for innovative ways to save money, then you should consider equipping your home with solar panels. Modern panels are better for the environment, as well as more efficient and affordable than they have ever been. What’s more, they add to the value of your property and can even earn you tax incentives. Essentially, switching your home to solar is a win-win.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

9 Solar-Powered Gadgets That Will Spoil You With Renewable Energy

It is inevitable for us to get help from our electronic devices for a more productive and efficient day. The more devices we use, the more energy we consume, which means it is a necessity to surround ourselves with solar-powered devices to save energy and protect the environment as much as we can. Solar power is great for the environment; it is cost-effective and can enhance your fun for you and your family whenever you have the sunshine around. You might not be ready to power your house with solar power yet, but there are other ways you can use the benefits of sunshine throughout your day.
ELECTRONICS
KTEN.com

Solar Panel Pros and Cons

Originally Posted On: https://news.skylinesolarpower.com/solar-panel-pros-and-cons. Did you know there are more than 1.4 million solar panels being used throughout the United States? On top of that, the price of solar panels has been decreasing while the efficiency and demand for them have been increasing in recent years. If that’s not enough...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Observer

5 Best Solar Companies: Top Solar Energy Installers In 2022

The market for solar panels is fast-growing, as thousands of homes in the U.S. are seeking to install residential solar panels for their power needs. Also, the need for solar installations will continue to grow as many people see them as a more environmentally-friendly and affordable solution. However, with so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Flower Turbines: How This Company Wants to Use Wind to Help the Planet

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. In late October into early November, leaders all over the globe met in the United Kingdom to discuss climate change, how to mitigate human impact on Earth and set ambitious goals for sustainable and renewable energy, including solar, hydropower and wind.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
handymantips.org

Take A Look At Some Reasons Why People Use Self-storage Facilities

Unfortunately storage is always an issue no matter how many items you own, there is always a lack of space to sort things. That’s why additional storage comes in handy, but why do people actually use self-storage facilities?. And why you should give it a try too!. You are...
SMALL BUSINESS
eenews.net

Solar installations projected to plummet in 2022

U.S. solar installations are projected to fall by a quarter in 2022, as supply chain constraints drive up prices and delay projects, the industry’s trade association said today. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

New Space-Based Solar Panels Could Beam a Great Abundance of Energy to Earth

Although it may sound like science fiction, space-based solar power has started making headway with several projects underway. In February, we brought you news of technology firm Redwire acquiring Deployable Space Systems (DSS), a leading supplier of deployable solar arrays capable of enabling space missions with the intention of using them to deploy space-based solar power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
handymantips.org

What Is the Proper Way to Clean Solar Panels?

Switching to a solar power system brings with it a lot of benefits. For example, you can save with solar energy because you no longer need to rely solely on your utility company’s supply. That said, one of its biggest advantages remains to be its low maintenance requirements. Some panels are even advertised as self-cleaning.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Solar energy basics: The magic of photovoltaic panels

It sounds like magic: Capturing energy from the sun and converting it into electricity to run your toaster. It's science, not magic, though. Solar panels use a curious bit of science called the photovoltaic effect to convert one form of energy into another. Here's how solar panels harvest light, converting it into electricity.
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Joyzis 300Wh portable backup battery review: Extra power at half the cost!

I recently had the chance to test out a new portable backup battery from a company I hadn’t heard of before: Joyzis. The company sent me its BR300 model to test out for my daily use needs. While I never know what to expect the first time I test a product from a new (to me) company, the Joyzis 300Wh power station actually blew me away with the features and price.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

4 cheaper ways to get solar power at home now

Did you know that the cost of installing a solar power system for all of your electricity needs can be as much as $20,000 (or more)? Ouch. But wait, don't give up on solar just yet. If making your entire home solar is out of your budget, you can still add smaller and less expensive solar elements that help save on electricity. Let's take a look at the options.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eastside-online.org

What is renewable energy?

Post-Industrial Revolution, coal became a massive source of energy throughout the United States and the rest of the world. It aided countries in manufacturing things that couldn’t even be imagined in earlier centuries. However, we’ve learned as a society that although coal can help the factories of large corporations, it lacks the efficiency and environmental conscience that other sources of energy can provide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This 131-Foot Solar-Powered Catamaran Concept Can Cruise Without Stopping for 3 Weeks

Algae may not seem like the sort of thing that would inspire a superyacht, but Rossinavi has credited the aquatic plant with doing exactly that. The Italian yard has just unveiled its first electric catamaran concept, known as Sea Cat 40, which it says takes cues from phytoplankton. This specific type of marine algae lives in the upper layers of the ocean and converts sunlight into energy for survival. In a similar fashion, Rossinavi’s 131-foot multihull is fitted with nearly 1,500 square feet of advanced solar panels that capture and store energy from the sun’s rays to power the vessel. The panels...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

