Waitress and Thoughts of a Colored Man become latest Broadway closures due to COVID surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The lights are temporarily dimming for several shows on Broadway due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in New York City.
Out of an abundance of caution, the following productions have canceled performances this week:
“Hamilton,” canceled through Dec. 26
“Hadestown,” canceled through Dec. 27
“Aint Too Proud,” canceled through Dec. 26
“Dear Evan Hansen,” canceled through Dec. 26
