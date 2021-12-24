Waitress and Thoughts of a Colored Man become latest Broadway closures due to COVID surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another day and another round of closings on Broadway. COVID-19 testing revealed more positive hits, shuttering shows, in some cases between now and Christmas, and in at least one case a show closed for good. But at nearly two dozen other theaters, the shows go on, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. The Khan family visiting from San Diego had tickets for the suddenly-shuttered Radio City Rockettes and “Aladdin,” and one more. “And now ‘Lion King,’ which you just told us about right now,” Athar Khan said. They’re top three closing left them searching for family friendly replacement shows. COVID VACCINE New York...

