Theater & Dance

Waitress and Thoughts of a Colored Man become latest Broadway closures due to COVID surge

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID hits to Broadway continue, as Waitress and Thoughts of a Colored Man become the latest casualties of a new variant surge that has caused multiple shows to shutter ahead of schedule. On Thursday, the smash-hit musical Waitress announced that it would be making the decision to cancel...

The Hollywood Reporter

Sutton Foster Confirms ‘Music Man’ Absence Due to Positive COVID-19 Test as Hugh Jackman Praises Swings, Understudies

Sutton Foster missed Thursday’s preview performance of the long-awaited Music Man revival, which also stars Hugh Jackman, after testing positive for COVID-19. The Broadway actress and star of Younger confirmed her absence was due to a positive test in an Instagram story posted Friday morning. Beyond explaining why she didn’t take the stage for the preview show, Foster also celebrated actress and Music Man swing Kathy Voytko, who stepped in for her in the role of Marian Paroo and helped prevent the production, which had just begun previews on Monday, Dec. 20 at the Winter Garden Theater, from having to cancel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Weekend performances of Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' canceled

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Weekend performances of Broadway's The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, have been canceled as the number of COVID-19 cases rise in New York City. "Our company would have loved nothing more than to celebrate the holiday with the audience and their families, but...
MUSIC
The Independent

Hugh Jackman praises Broadway actor who stepped into The Music Man lead role at last moment

Hugh Jackman became “emotional” as he sang the praises of a Broadway performer who stepped into the lead role in The Music Man with less than eight hours notice.During Thursday (23 December) night’s performance of the 1957 musical, which stars Jackman and opened in previews earlier this week, the role of Marian (usually played by Sutton Foster) was covered by swing Kathy Voytko.In professional theatre productions, swings learn the parts of up to 10 members of the cast and find out on the day if they will be performing and which role they will be playing.In a clip taken...
MUSIC
Person
Luke James
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Ciara Renée
Person
Dyllón Burnside
Person
Joshua Henry
Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cancels Tonight’s Performance After Audience Seated; ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, ‘MJ’, ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Tina’ Pause Schedules As Broadway Responds To Latest Covid Surge – Update

UPDATED with latest cancellations: The audience at tonight’s performance of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled due to a positive Covid test result within the company. The result apparently had been received just prior to curtain. The audience was ushered out of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Producers are expected to announce an updated schedule performance Friday. The cancellation was just the latest — though certainly the most dramatic — in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill, the musical of Alanis Morissette songs at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, has...
THEATER & DANCE
NBC New York

Which Broadway Shows Have Canceled Performances Due to COVID Outbreaks?

At least half a dozen Broadway shows have had to cancel performances over the past few days, all attributing the cancellations to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the casts and crews. Under Broadway's update to its vaccine policy, vaccinated kids must be accompanied by an adult who's fully vaccinated, meaning their...
THEATER & DANCE
#Covid#Broadway#Waitress#Musical Theater#Performing
PIX11

‘Hamilton,’ ‘Aladdin’ Broadway shows canceled through Christmas due to COVID-19

NEW YORK – Two popular Broadway shows in New York City have canceled performances until after Christmas due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases. “Hamilton” announced Monday performances for the week have been canceled. More information on upcoming performances will be announced as soon as possible. The Broadway show had also canceled several shows last week. “Aladdin,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Closes For Good, Becoming First Casualty Of Omicron Surge

Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway musical of Alanis Morissette songs, will not reopen at the Broadhurst Theater following its current Covid suspension, producers announced tonight. With the announcement, the Tony- and Grammy Award-winning musical becomes the first Broadway casualty of December’s Omicron surge in New York City. In a statement, producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price said tonight that “the drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything. We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and – due to the detection...
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

Several Broadway Shows Announce Cancellations In Response To COVID Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The lights are temporarily dimming for several shows on Broadway due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in New York City. Out of an abundance of caution, the following productions have canceled performances this week: “Hamilton,” canceled through Dec. 26 pic.twitter.com/E6sRyQ5aK9 — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 20, 2021 “Hadestown,” canceled through Dec. 27 pic.twitter.com/ySWJzO99F8 — Hadestown (@hadestown) December 21, 2021 “Aint Too Proud,” canceled through Dec. 26 pic.twitter.com/jyM6J07woC — Ain't Too Proud (@AintTooProud) December 21, 2021 “Dear Evan Hansen,” canceled through Dec. 26 Performances of DEAR EVAN HANSEN from 12/20-12/26 have unfortunately been canceled out of an abundance of caution surrounding Covid-19, as the health, safety, and wellbeing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel + Leisure

'Jagged Little Pill' Won't Reopen on Broadway Following COVID-19 Closure

Jagged Little Pill will not be reopening on Broadway as the ongoing Omicron outbreak continues to paralyze New York City's theater scene. After initially canceling shows from Saturday to Tuesday, producers of the musical based on the iconic 1995 Alanis Morissette album announced on Monday that it will not return to the Great White Way, making Dec. 17 as the date of its final performance.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

2 More Broadway Shows Go Dark Because Of COVID Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two more Broadway shows are going dark because of the recent COVID surge. Thursday night, “Waitress” announced it’s closing for good, effective immediately. It was supposed to run through Jan. 9. “Thoughts Of A Colored Man” has officially ended its run, too. The show put its own playwright on stage Tuesday to save a performance. But the company says Wednesday was its final show.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

‘The Lion King’ The Latest Broadway Show To Temporarily Close Due To COVID-19 Positive Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another day and another round of closings on Broadway. COVID-19 testing revealed more positive hits, shuttering shows, in some cases between now and Christmas, and in at least one case a show closed for good. But at nearly two dozen other theaters, the shows go on, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. The Khan family visiting from San Diego had tickets for the suddenly-shuttered Radio City Rockettes and “Aladdin,” and one more. “And now ‘Lion King,’ which you just told us about right now,” Athar Khan said. They’re top three closing left them searching for family friendly replacement shows. COVID VACCINE New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
broadwaynews.com

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ cancels Broadway performances due to COVID-19 cases

Two performances of “Freestyle Love Supreme” scheduled for Dec. 11 were canceled due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 found within the company. In a statement posted to the show’s social media channels Saturday, the production said it will “continue to provide updates” on the status of future performances. The show’s weekly schedule does not include Sunday performances, making the next scheduled performance Monday, Dec. 13.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

Writer Of Broadway’s ‘Thoughts Of A Colored Man’ Forced Into Action On Stage After COVID Sidelines Star

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For some Broadway productions, even when the show goes on it does so without a full cast. That was particularly evident on Tuesday night, when a playwright jumped in to save the day, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. There was a triumphant curtain call at Broadway’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man.” Getting cheered and hugged was Keenan Scott II, who couldn’t quite believe he was really on stage, replacing star Esau Pritchett in the role of “Wisdom.” “It was definitely a lot of anxiety because not only remembering the lines, there’s blocking, there’s lighting cues,” Scott said. He is not cast member...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wiltonbulletin.com

Eddie Redmayne’s ‘Cabaret’ Cancels Performances Amid West End Closures Due to U.K. COVID Surge

UPDATE: At lunchtime on Thursday the “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” team confirmed performances would be cancelled for the rest of the week after “members of the company” tested positive. The show’s Twitter account said it would provide an update as to whether shows would resume the following week, commencing Dec. 20, as soon as possible.
THEATER & DANCE

