It's almost that time of year. Following festive holiday dinners and gift exchanges, many switch focus to the new year and their 2022 goals. Although exercising, organizing that clutter room or even reading more may be on the list of resolutions, what about boosting your personal privacy and better protecting your data while searching the web? You can always try regularly deleting your browser history, opting out of password autofills and turning off your browser's location tracking. But, the simplest way to keep your data safe may be to switch to an anonymous search engine like DuckDuckGo.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO