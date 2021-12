When the NBA made its Christmas Day schedule, it expected Phoenix Suns-Golden State Warriors to be the appetizer to Brooklyn Nets-Los Angeles Lakers, but now, two months into the season? It's the main course. The Suns and Warriors have been the NBA's two best teams thus far this season. If things continue down this path, they'll meet again in the postseason with a trip to the Finals on the line. With a chance to gain ground on postseason tiebreakers on the line, no Christmas Day game carries as meaningful stakes as this one.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO